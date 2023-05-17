Ben Calf Robe Pow Wow returns to celebrate dancing, drumming and First Nations culture

by Paula E. Kirman

(ANNews) – The 39th Annual Ben Calf Robe Traditional Pow Wow took place on May 13th at Clarke Stadium. This was the first time the event was held since the last one in 2019.

The unseasonably warm day brought sunshine and a large crowd to the outdoor venue to enjoy the dancing and drumming. There were also craft and food vendors.

This year’s theme was “Honouring Our Sacred Gifts – Our Children.” The host drum group was Cree Confederation from Saddle Lake. Fawn Wood performed during the supper break. Wood is a Plains Cree and Salish music artist from Saddle Lake Cree Nation. She won the Juno Award for Traditional Indigenous Artist of the Year in 2022.

The Ben Calf Robe Traditional Pow Wow was presented by Edmonton Catholic Schools and

Indigenous Learning Services, in partnership with the City of Edmonton.

Click here to enjoy a video of the event.