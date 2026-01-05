Bear Grease Brings Indigenous Joy, Culture, and Connection to Stages Across Turtle Island

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – What began as a small creative idea has grown into one of the most celebrated Indigenous musical productions touring North America today.

Bear Grease – an Indigenous reimagining of the iconic musical Grease – blends humour, hip-hop, powwow energy, and cultural storytelling into a production that is resonating deeply with audiences across Turtle Island. At its heart is community, representation, and Indigenous joy.

Rodney McLeod from Frog Lake, Alberta is an actor with Bear Grease and plays Canuckie in the production.

McLeod recalls how the project first came together. “It started with Georgina Lightning,” he explains. “She said it would be great for Kanakí, and around the same time I had just met Cloud and Crystal. They brought the idea to a studio downtown, and we all said, ‘Let’s do this.’ A collective of us decided to move forward about four and a half years ago.”

Created by LightningCloud – Crystle Lightning and Henry “Cloud” Andrade – Bear Grease was born from a desire to see authentic Indigenous stories on stage. While inspired by the familiar framework of Grease, the production flips the narrative entirely.

“It’s a Native rendition of Grease,” McLeod says. “Everyone knows Grease – it’s iconic, theatrical. What started off really small has grown into a hip-hop opera. It’s Indigenous-led and Indigenous-centered, and it keeps the fun and energy, but through our voices and experiences.”

The show reimagines beloved songs using powwow rhythms, hip-hop beats, Indigenous languages, and traditional dance styles. The result is both nostalgic and revolutionary – a celebration that honours culture while pushing creative boundaries.

Medicine on Stage

Bear Grease has also been embraced as “good medicine” by audiences and cast alike. “It’s been said by our audience members – it’s a medicine – and within our group, we all call each other medicine,” McLeod explains. “I even like to say, Bryce is my medicine man. He’s been brought up in our community, disciplined in our song and our ceremony. I have such a beautiful man with a big, beautiful heart. I hold this guy respectfully. And that’s Bryce Morin.”

For McLeod and the cast, the audience response is what makes the journey worthwhile.

“The reaction is incredible, man. That’s what feeds us,” he says. “They’re laughing, they’re crying – and we’re doing that too, on and off stage. It’s a reciprocal transaction.”

That exchange has played out in front of thousands, including a crowd of 4,000 Indigenous audience members at the Inn of the Mountain Gods in New Mexico, as well as performances at Pechanga and venues throughout North America, including the Miami area.

“We’re meeting incredible, gorgeous, beautiful Indigenous people across Turtle Island who just want to do big, beautiful things,” McLeod says. “That’s what we’re doing with Bear Grease.”

McLeod’s path to acting began early. Inspired by film and television, he grew up watching movies with his family and creating homemade films for school projects. Living in Vancouver also shaped his creative instincts.

“I was always into shows – especially hip-hop shows – and I was kind of a funny guy,” he says. “That was just who I was.”

Beyond performance, McLeod speaks openly about the importance of culture in his life. His ribbon shirt, often worn with pride, carries deep personal meaning.

“My first ribbon shirt was made when my late Auntie Margaret passed away,” he explains. “My cousin from Frog Lake made it. She put those ribbons on there, and it carried a lot of dance, spirit, and presence. It helped us send my auntie off into the spirit world.”

Sweetgrass also plays a grounding role in his life. “For me, sweetgrass is about kindness,” McLeod says. “It’s a male medicine. When I hold it, I feel it in my body – it centres me.”

Through laughter, music, and ceremony, Bear Grease has become more than a musical. It is a gathering place – a space where Indigenous audiences see themselves reflected with pride, humour, and love.

As the tour comes to a close, the message remains clear: Indigenous stories are living, evolving, and powerful.