Bear Creek Wins Juno Award for Traditional Indigenous Music

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – The Indigenous traditional music group Bear Creek has made history, winning the Traditional Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year award at the 55th Annual Juno Awards in 2026 for their album On the Move. Held in Hamilton, Ontario, the ceremony marked a milestone for the group and a major recognition for Indigenous music nationally.

Bear Creek formed in 1998, drawing inspiration from elders, uncles, and singers in their communities. Reflecting on those early influences, Joseph Syrette, a traditional artist, said, “We’ve had a lot of uncles and singers in our communities. They were the ones that inspired us at a young age.” He added that the group also looked up to established drum groups, including EYABAY, Whitefish Bay, Northern Wind, Black Stone, Black Lodge, and Stony Park.

Syrette explained that the group emerged during a time when many communities were rediscovering cultural and spiritual practices. Many of the older singers had only recently begun reclaiming their voices after the impacts of residential and boarding schools. “A lot of our uncles started learning and singing again in the early ’80s,” he said. “Growing up seeing them sing was almost like a call to the drum. Their teachings and encouragement set the bar for us as singers and shaped how we were to be.”

For Bear Creek, music is deeply tied to identity, culture, and ceremony. “When we use the drum, when we learn about who we are and where we come from, that helps us understand where we are in today’s world,” Syrette said. He added that these teachings also help guide the future. “If you learn about who you are, you’ll know where you’re at and where you’re going. Our traditional ways, ceremonies, and culture… Everything about us is beautiful.”

Passing this knowledge to younger generations is central to the group’s mission. Looking back at the history of their communities, Syrette said there was “a lot of historical generational trauma,” but emphasized that the focus today is on sharing, encouragement, and cultural pride. “Our culture, our language… that’s important for us to learn,” he said. “With anything that’s beautiful or meaningful, we’re told to pass it on to the next generation.”

Winning the Juno Award was both a surprise and an honour. “To win the Juno Award was quite shocking, but also a huge honour to be acknowledged at a national level,” Syrette said. He noted that many in the group never imagined that their music would take them this far. “Some of us never thought our singing would take us to this place,” he said. Being on stage with artists from different genres made the moment even more meaningful. “It was exciting and surreal… that’s something I’m never going to forget,” he said.

Despite the recognition, Bear Creek remains grounded in humility. Syrette said the group continues to focus on sharing music, culture, and teachings. “No matter where you come from, if you practice and believe in these ways, good things will come to you,” he said. He described the Juno as one of the highest honours but emphasized that the work continues. “We will continue to give music to share and to grow as a group,” he said, noting that the group’s teachings focus on humility and respect.

After nearly three decades together, Syrette said Bear Creek’s purpose remains rooted in connection and healing. “We’ve put in 28 years… having the language, having the ability to sit at a drum together, and bringing music and healing to people,” he said. He encouraged communities to recognize their own strengths. “Learn to utilize what you have in your communities and grow that way… this is an example of what can happen,” he said.

With 28 years of music, ceremony, and teachings behind them, Bear Creek’s Juno Award affirms their role as leading Traditional Indigenous artists. The group celebrates culture and identity while remaining humble, demonstrating how music can honour the past, strengthen communities, and inspire future generations.