AU Elder in Residence honoured for contributions to Indigenous literacy, advocacy, and teaching

Athabasca University’s Dr. Maria Campbell awarded King Charles III Coronation Medal

(AU) – Dr. Maria Campbell, acclaimed Métis author, filmmaker, and Elder in Residence at Athabasca University’s Nukskahtowin, has been awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal in recognition of her extraordinary contributions to Indigenous literature, advocacy, and education in Canada.

This national honour, newly introduced to mark the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and given to Campbell in June, recognizes individuals whose lifetime achievements and service have positively impacted their communities and the country.

For Campbell, the medal adds to an already distinguished legacy as a cultural leader, activist, and mentor to generations of Indigenous writers and scholars. This legacy, she has said, comes from being inspired by a long line of storytellers and a mother who was an avid reader.

“I did not aspire to be a writer. I was journalling but I always loved books and my mother was a book person, so I grew up with books,” she said in an interview in 2023. “I also come from oral tradition; my people are storytellers so I would say they all inspired me.”

A life grounded in kinship and resistance

Campbell was born in northern Saskatchewan in 1939 and raised in a road-allowance Métis community. The eldest of eight children, she assumed caregiving responsibilities at a young age following her mother’s death. These early life experiences of loss, poverty, and resilience would later shape the themes of kinship, injustice, and survival that run through her writing.

She left home at 15 and through decades of personal hardship emerged as one of Canada’s most influential storytellers. Her memoir, Halfbreed, published in 1973, broke new ground in Canadian literature by presenting a raw, honest account of her life as a Métis woman. It remains one of the most powerful works in Canadian literature.

The release of Halfbreed is but part of a lifelong journey of storytelling, advocacy, and cultural reclamation. Campbell wrote several books, including People of the Buffalo, Achimoona, and Stories of the Road Allowance People, the latter preserving oral stories from Cree-Michif communities. Her work extends across media, with film, theatre, and spoken word playing central roles in how she shares Métis experiences and histories.

Award-winning storyteller and community builder

Campell’s influence is not limited to the page, but also extends to her commitment to community and creating opportunities for others. She along with several other women helped establish Edmonton’s first women’s halfway house and she was the Elder for the Saskatchewan Aboriginal Justice Commission, and has played a central role in creating culturally rooted healing and justice initiatives for Indigenous women. Her leadership has often centred on community—particularly Métis women, Elders, and youth—and she continues to model a form of advocacy that is rooted in kinship, culture, and accountability.

A vital presence at Athabasca University

Campbell’s contributions to Indigenous education are central to her current role at AU as Elder in Residence at Nukskahtowin, a name she gifted the Indigenous centre in 2018. Nukskahtowin, a Plains Cree word meaning “meeting place,” reflects her vision of a space where Indigenous Knowledge, storytelling, and academic inquiry can converge with respect and purpose.

As Elder in Residence, Campbell teaches oral storytelling, Métis history, and cultural protocol, and she mentors students, faculty, and staff. Her work supports AU’s commitment to Indigenization and conciliation, offering students across Canada access to Indigenous Knowledge and cultural practice through AU’s digital platforms and community initiatives.

Within the university community, she is known for her wisdom, warmth, and fierce commitment to young people. She is frequently invited to share stories at events, participate in book clubs, and guide the development of Indigenous-focused curricula. Her mentorship continues to shape the work of future Indigenous educators, writers, and leaders.

A national legacy of story, mentorship, and resurgence

Campbell’s many honours affirm a life of service grounded in kinship and cultural memory. In accepting past awards, she has credited her community, her family, and her readers—always emphasizing the collective. She also describes her work as part of learning more about the Indigenous Peoples of this land.

Though she holds numerous accolades, including the Order of Canada and multiple honorary doctorates, Campbell’s greatest legacy may be her ongoing work as a teacher, mentor, and matriarch. She has helped define how Canadians understand Métis history, offering narratives that were silenced as part of the colonial project.

Athabasca University is honoured to walk alongside Dr. Maria Campbell in advancing Indigenous education and cultural revitalization. Her words, presence, and unwavering commitment to Métis and Indigenous resurgence continue to resonate deeply—on campus, in communities, and across the country.