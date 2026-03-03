At EIA with his Wâhkôhtowin installation, Lance Cardinal welcomes travelers to Treaty 6 territory

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Edmonton International Airport now features a vibrant public art installation that celebrates Indigenous culture, kinship, and connection. Award-winning Two-Spirit artist and television personality Lance Cardinal created Wâhkôhtowin, an indigenized welcome at the arrivals gate, reflecting the spirit of Edmonton’s Indigenous communities.

Growing up in Calling Lake, a small northern hamlet of roughly 500 people, Cardinal often felt unseen amid poverty, addiction, and violence.

“Nobody wanted to hear it. Nobody wanted to look at me. Nobody wanted to understand me – except for my mom,” Cardinal recalls. “She was my number one supporter. She was the one who told me what it was like to be a strong and different person growing up.”

Television provided a lifeline, offering role models and inspiration: “We only had one channel – CBC – with the rabbit ears. I would watch those kids’ show entertainers and hear them speak such positive words. Those were the only male role models I had in my life – television hosts like Mr. Dressup, Fred Penner, and The Friendly Giant.

They were the ones who encouraged me to be who I am. They told me I was perfect just the way that I am. They encouraged me to be creative, to express myself, and they always showed me fun, imaginative ways to see the world – ways that were very different from what I saw in my little community.

That’s really where it started for me. As I got older, I continued to turn to art as my escape, my safety, my place of expression. I feel like we’ve never really had this conversation before.”

Cardinal sees art as a bridge to understanding, a way to communicate beyond words.

“I think art is a good way to view different perspectives, ideologies, and conversations without it becoming too loaded through words or arguments. I love the way art introduces ideas in an emotional, connected way – it lets you feel the messaging.

That’s why my work is always colorful and bright. It reflects the beauty of our culture in a positive way and invites people in with open arms. That’s how I approach it.”

Cardinal’s childhood love of television inspired his media work.

“Growing up, I loved the kids’ television shows, and I’m so excited to have been asked by APTN to produce a kids’ show with them, which was recently successful. Indigenous Art Adventures just finished Season 2, and I won a Canadian Screen Award for Best Kids Show last year.

It was exciting to get that acknowledgement and to have a show that celebrates Indigenous culture, encourages kids to love themselves, be creative, and express themselves in a positive way. It also shares language and culture with anyone who wants to watch.”

Through CTV Your Morning, Cardinal reaches a national audience. “I’m a morning show host on CTV Morning Live, now called CTV Your Morning. I’ve been there for four years, doing Indigenous segments that bring culture and ideas to people, share language, and encourage conversations about being allies. We talk about important dates like Orange Shirt Day or the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

“It’s a great chance to remind people about our presence here in Edmonton, Treaty 6 territory, and to share exciting Indigenous initiatives. I get to bring people on the air to share their work, which is a really great opportunity to show who I am and who we are as Indigenous people on CTV.”



Public Art: Wâhkôhtowin at YEG

Wâhkôhtowin is now a permanent installation at Edmonton International Airport, welcoming visitors with imagery that celebrates Indigenous perspectives.

“It features the letters YEG, and within those letters I’ve designed imagery that celebrates Indigenous people and our perspective of the world. The three letters represent the fields, the mountain rose, and the northern spirit – landscapes that reflect our people and our deep connection to Mother Earth, and the importance of our relationship with the land.

The sign was created to welcome guests coming to Edmonton for the International Indigenous Tourism Conference last month. It was created for the conference but it will remain as a permanent installation at the airport going forward.

The 2026 International Indigenous Tourism Conference was the largest Indigenous tourism gathering globally, with nearly 1,000 delegates celebrating culture, language, storytelling, and economic empowerment.

“I think it’s exciting that we had his amazing Indigenous Tourism Conference here in Edmonton. It was a great chance for nations to come together, see each other, and hear about the exciting things people are doing. That inspires us here in our territory and motivates us to create more Indigenous tourism.

I love the idea of creating industry for ourselves – inspired by our people, created by our people, in our traditional territories. Indigenous tourism is the number one tourism industry in the world, and when we encourage our people to share rich experiences, tell our stories, take people on our traplines, and show how we live on the land, it builds confidence, strengthens our identity, and provides economic opportunity. At the same time, it encourages understanding – true reconciliation – allowing others to see us authentically and celebrate our differences in a genuine way.”

Reconciliation, Strength, and Self-Guided Healing

“Territory – put your feet in the grass, touch the water, talk to the elders, just be in the area and feel how that feels to have connection. That will provide pride and authentic belonging.

“We need to build our power, our fuel tank, so we have strength and resilience. When we’re knocked down a hundred times, we need that fuel to get back up. We haven’t built enough of that yet from our elders, language, and experiences, but we’re learning. We’re making mistakes, and we’re making successes – and that’s exactly how it should be.”

Cardinal emphasizes Indigenous self-accountability: “The barriers we face often come from within ourselves, not the outside world. We need confidence in who we are, in our culture, and to take responsibility for our own journey and our communities. That’s our role — nobody else can tell us how to do it. We create authority by working with our elders, engaging our young people, and prioritizing our people’s progress. Sometimes we create barriers to avoid looking at ourselves, but true growth comes from self-accountability, facing the parts of our nations that need healing, and learning new skills as we go. That process is exactly as it should be.”

Two-Spirit Advocacy and Youth Guidance

“The world has become a little less tolerant recently. There’s been a push toward a more conservative existence globally, and I think it’s important for us to support communities that need our love – not just our Two-Spirit or Indigenous communities, but also others like the Chinese community, or anyone who needs support.

“For young people who feel unseen or afraid to be who they are, I encourage you to go to an elder, start praying, connect with the land, do a smudge, or find ceremony. Our people accept everything in a traditional perspective. Elders tell us that who we are as Two-Spirit people is beautiful and celebrated in traditional ways. Talk to elders, your parents, your grandparents – their perspectives matter, but ultimately, how you see yourself matters most.

“I also think it’s important to find ways to express yourself – through art, music, fashion, or any other medium. You can be on-reserve and successful anywhere. You can be a trapper and have a million followers on Instagram. You don’t have to leave your community to succeed or to have value. Who you are as an Indigenous person is valuable, and expressing that Indigeneity to the world through your eyes is success.”

From Calling Lake to a Platform of Impact

“If you’re flexible and if you’re able to bring yourself into the moment, there is so much opportunity.”

From a child navigating trauma to an award-winning television producer, artist, and public voice, Cardinal demonstrates that Indigenous creativity, pride, and cultural strength can flourish – and invites the world to see, feel, and understand it.