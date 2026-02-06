Artist Isaac Murdoch Speaks Out on Alberta Separation Referendum

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – As Alberta faces discussions about a potential separation referendum, Indigenous artist and activist Isaac Murdoch is making it clear that the province has no authority over Indigenous lands or treaty agreements.

Murdoch, a celebrated member of Serpent River First Nation, is a world renowned artist, as well as a singer, songwriter, educator, and consultant on Nationhood issues, who has spent decades sharing the wisdom, Ojibwe culture, and history across Turtle Island. Known for his immersive storytelling and socially engaged art, Murdoch has earned recognition for using creativity to foster dialogue on Indigenous rights, social justice, and environmental conservation.

“The land people know as Alberta has always been occupied by the Indigenous people that have always lived there. There is a Treaty on Indigenous Land with the Crown that allows non-natives to live on that land. The Alberta government has no jurisdiction or treaty on Native Land, therefore has no authority to tamper, shift, or make nationhood decisions regarding separation as that is a direct assault on current Treaties with the Crown and Indigenous peoples. The Treaties obligates the Crown to get involved by supporting First Nations in their fight for their homelands.”

The art made at Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation was part of ‘Treaty Week’ organized by Gloria Larocque which was to get the community engaged in the issues, and “to help get expression through creative processes to help shift the social conscience of society,” Murdoch said.

He emphasized that the historical framework of treaties predates Alberta itself. “The numbered Treaties were made before the province of Alberta was in play. It’s a Nation-to-Nation relationship with the Crown and not Alberta or Canada, so in other words, Alberta or Canada have no say in Treaty and cannot ratify legally binding agreements with the Indigenous people. They are not rights holders,” Murdoch explained.

Understanding Treaty Rights in Canada

Treaty rights in Canada are constitutionally recognized under Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, which affirms and protects existing Aboriginal and treaty rights. Treaties were negotiated historically between Indigenous Nations and the Crown as legally binding agreements, often covering land use, hunting and fishing rights, resource management, and governance. They are considered Nation-to-Nation agreements, meaning provincial governments, like Alberta, cannot unilaterally alter or override them.

Treaty Rights from an Indigenous Perspective

From the Indigenous viewpoint, treaties are living agreements that reflect ongoing relationships with the land, the people, and the Crown. They are not just legal documents; they represent spiritual responsibilities, stewardship of the land, and the recognition of Indigenous Nations as sovereign entities. Indigenous leaders stress that treaties are agreements made with Nations, not provinces, and therefore Indigenous communities retain inherent authority over their territories and governance.

“The art that was made is an assertion by the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation in response to political interference by the province of Alberta. Many conversations were had while making the art and I noticed how well the people were already empowered and had great knowledge on the current issue. Their amazing leadership is also a testimony of how advanced they are in their Treaty understanding with the Crown. As an Anishinaabe, I know we have a great alliance with the Cree, so I wanted to get involved. These beautiful people are our Sister Nation and we need to back each other up,” Murdoch said.

Through his work, Murdoch continues to use art as a political and social tool, creating spaces for discussion on issues that are often politicized. His statements come at a critical time as Alberta debates the implications of a separation referendum, highlighting Indigenous rights, sovereignty, and treaty obligations.