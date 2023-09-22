Andrea Sandmaier elected MNA president for the Otipemisiwak Métis Government

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Andrea Sandmaier is the new Métis Nation of Alberta president, receiving 73 per cent of the vote, according to initial results from the election that occurred from Sept. 13 to 19.

Her sole opponent, Joe Pimlott, received 27 per cent, but turnout was notably low. Just 7,824 people voted, with 5,693 voting for Sandmaier and 2,131 for Pimlott.

“Métis in Alberta have a bold vision for a brighter future,” said President Elect Sandmaier. “I am humbled and honoured to be elected as the first President of the Otipemisiwak Métis Government and look forward to working with my fellow elected representatives, our Citizens and communities to move our Nation forward.”

In the first election under the Otipemisiwak constitution, which passed with nearly 97 per cent support but similarly plagued by low turnout, MNA members elected 22 district representatives, instead of six regional presidents and vice presidents.

Districts have the option of electing captains in addition to their representatives, but only five districts pursued this option.

Of the representatives, 10 — almost half — won by acclamation after just one candidate put their name forward.

Three of five district captains were similarly acclaimed.

The results for representatives by district are as follows (* indicates acclamation)

District 1 (Foothills): Daryl W. Campbell*

District 2 (Medicine Hat): Catherine Schnell*

District 3 (Red Deer): Joe Chodzdicki*

District 4 (Rocky View): Lisa Schmidt*

District 5 (Calgary Nose Hill): Nelson Anthony Lussier

District 6 (Calgary Elbow): Jason Chernow

District 7 (Jasper House): Kaila Mitchell

District 8 (Lac Ste. Anne): Lisa Wolfe

District 9 (Fort Edmonton): Sarah Wolfe*

District 10 (Edmonton Whitemud): Aurora Leddy*

District 11 (St. Albert): Alfred L’Hirondelle

District 12 (Cold Lake-St. Paul): Karen Collins

District 13 (Grande Prairie): Shannon Dunfield*

District 14 (Peace River): Barry Dibb

District 15 (Fort Vermilion): Bobbi Paul-Alook

District 16 (Fort Chipewyan): Judy Ann Cardinal*

District 17 (Fort McMurray): Brooke Bramfield

District 18 (Conklin): Valerie Quintal*

District 19 (Lac La Biche): Jason Ekeberg

District 20 (Athabasca Landing): Joseph Noel Tremblay*

District 21 (Lesser Slave Lake): Grant Lacombe

The district captain results: