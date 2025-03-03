Andrea Deleeuw: Mindfulness is in our tradition

by Laura Mushumanski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – There is all this talk about going to the bush and walking around – but what does this mean? Why is there this constant talk about feeling held by the land – as if it’s Creator’s gift to jam and butter on fry bread. And then the talk about mental health – there is so much to learn, and which direction do we go from here?

The first time our iskwew sister, Andrea Deleeuw was gifted tea and Bannock from an Elder while immersing herself into community was at her local friendship centre. This is where feelings of being genuinely “loved, cared for and connected” came full circle for her—and how much this gesture makes a world of a difference when visiting with all our relations. Ahh…visiting, the one act of service that connects us all together—the spirit of learning about others, really listening that involves the heart, and bringing out each other’s big belly laugh. You see, these are understandings from an Indigenous worldview. “[These] approaches that are grounded in Indigenous knowledge, are inherently different [with a] sense of home, pride … so much of the work is grounded in ceremony and teachings.”

Deleeuw came to know that much of Indigenous traditions are grounded in being a good relative through acts of humility – mindfulness.

Our nimis, sister, Andrea, is the Alberta Regional Mental Wellness Coordinator with Thunderbird Partnership Foundation, which supports wellness and addictions services through culture, relationship. knowledge, and evidence.

She has been walking in the world of Indigenous social work all her life with her gifts from Creator to share with the world. These gifts she shares were taught to her from teachings of the land. The teachings are felt when being with the land. For Andrea it is always about going and visiting with the land, learning from the land, and “how the land has healed” her.

Offering tobacco, is an act of gratitude, honour, and humility. The land, when visiting, will never ask you for anything in return, instead take your time when visiting to really listen and connect. Deleeuw, over time and as a life-long learner of what Mother Earth continues to teach her, observed that, “you will receive what you are meant to receive … all of these practices of intentions, offerings before we do things. Be ready to receive and make connections.”

When connecting with the land – away from technology – our senses start to become familiar to the world around us, to the spirit of the land. The more we visit, the more familiar everything becomes, where internally our bodies start to feel safe, at ease, and grounded. This understanding came to fruition when Deleeuw was processing her grief, “I felt the land hold the grief for me… no other human could hold that grief.” In turn, what started to happen was an easing within Andrea’s nervous system, the part of our body that allows us to sense both safety and connection, as well as when things are unfamiliar and unsafe. This is where Deleeuw found safety and connection during a challenging time in her life.

And as Andrea continued to venture into an Indigenous way of knowing “the land,” she discovered that “we’re learning from everything—people, languages, plants. If we are attuned and have a willingness to be open [by] going outside to get outside” the healing can happen.

“Every interaction we have is how we walk in the world,” observed Deleeuw. This teaching has become a part of her purpose and has shaped the medicine bundle she carries as a way of life, and being able to share this knowledge in a good way.

If there is one thing that Andrea can share with others that she has learned along the way is, “trust that all of this adds to the next thing. Nothing is for nothing. Everything is going to be important… what is the lesson to be learned there?”

Andrea Deleeuw is the Alberta Regional Mental Wellness Coordinator with Thunderbird Partnership Foundation. She can be reached at [email protected].