Amanda Patrick discusses Running as Medicine and the Run for Reconciliation

By Laura Mushumanski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – “When I run, I feel like I fit in with the land, I don’t have to run fast. I can walk, I can stop, I can do what I want – nobody is judging me,” shared Amanada Patrick. Running as medicine has connected her to her roots.

When engaging with Mother Earth and her teachings, it is a never-ending knowledge system of wealth that supports us in the longevity of good relations with ourselves and everyone around us. The spirit of Mother Earth she brings insight into everything we do. And for our Metis sister, Amanda Patrick, the clarity that Mother Earth brings is found when she is running outdoors.

“My journey as an Indigenous person, the cultural aspect of it, really didn’t start until the run started in 2021,” shares Patrick. “215 Kamloops changed my life. My life did a 90-degree turn…I was working in a car dealership, selling cars and when that story came out, something changed… I couldn’t shake it. The next day I was out running, and I couldn’t stop crying…When I got back home [I asked myself], what can I do? How could I feel like I am doing something? What am I good at? …I can run, and I know people who run, and maybe it’s something that we can do in honour of these kids.”

Wanting to do something in support of the children that attended Indian Residential Schools and never returned home, Patrick went on to ask her running friends about doing something to honour the children – innately knowing that all life is sacred, and every child matters.

“As I was running [in St. Albert], there is a place called the Healing Garden…the one place that’s Indigenous and made to be a place of reflection. I run by it all the time… ‘Maybe we could just run to the healing garden and reflect.’ That was my initial thought. When I got home, I spontaneously posted a video on Instagram saying, ‘Hey this is affecting me, who wants to run with me?’ Thinking some of my running friends would come out…it went crazy and evolved super quick…I had no idea that that was going to change my life.”

Patrick’s idea quickly became a reality, and within less than a week. The Run for Reconciliation was held on Canada Day in St. Albert, Alberta. Initially wanting to talk about what was happening when the discovery of 215 in Kamloops became nation wide news, the day of the run was supported with over 380 participants, raising almost $5000 to go towards the Indigenous Residential School Support Society. For the past five years it has been held as an annual event.

“I really wasn’t connected [to my Indigenous culture], even though I did go to powwows and stuff, but there was never anybody that led, mentored or taught me in a specific way…I didn’t have that connection. I feel [the run] really led me down a path that I was really needing and wanting…the community connections that I’ve made have been amazing.”

But what started this all for Patrick, was how she found running as medicine – a therapy for her to be outdoors and connected – to ground herself and clear her mind. “When I was younger, I always wanted to be in sports. I was the oldest of 5, for me I never really got to have sports… I remember the first time that I ran and cried. I was 13, frustrated…I was running so fast as I was crying…Over time as an adult running became therapy for me…when my feet hit the ground, being connected to the earth. I stop a lot when running to look up at trees or see birds because it is so healing to me just to be in nature and to be out and running.it just clears my [head]…When I run, my mind just shuts off…it’s the most peaceful time…you just get to be in nature.”

The Run for Reconciliation is held each year on Canada Day in St. Albert, Alberta. For more information, Amanda Patrick can be contacted via email, [email protected]