Amanda Gendron Is Writing Her Own Sound

By Troy Dumont, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – On June 20, 2026, at the River Cree Night Market, Amanda Gendron took the stage amid the noise of vendors and crowds. Sound issues briefly delayed her set, but once resolved, she opened with guitar and keyboard, working through live covers of Radiohead’s “Creep” and “Fake Plastic Trees.” There was no backing track, just her voice and her instruments. Gendron’s quality as a performer was on full display, and it was clear this wasn’t her first time in front of a crowd.

Gendron is Dene and a member of Cold Lake First Nations. She was born in Edmonton, raised in Sherwood Park, and now calls Fort Saskatchewan home.

Music has been part of her life for as long as she can remember. She began singing at a young age and later taught herself guitar after studying piano as a child. Her father, though not a musician himself, filled the house with instruments, believing one of his children would eventually connect with music.

“My dad was the guy who bought every instrument and put it in the house,” Gendron said with a laugh. “He’d say, Just watch what the kids do.”

Her mother played a role, too.

“Every song I wrote, I would go to my mom and sing it for her,” Gendron said. “I was so excited that I could make that. The praise I got from her motivated me to keep writing.”

She credits both parents with creating an environment that encouraged creativity.

Gendron traces her desire to perform back to a specific song: P! nk’s “F**kin’ Perfect.” She was in grade six when a cover of the song by Christina Grimmie caught her attention.

“I was a huge fan of her,” Gendron said. “I tried to be just like her all the time.” Watching Grimmie play the chords on the piano, Gendron decided she wanted to learn too.

As a teenager, Gendron joined Cooper Studios, where she trained under Jack Cooper. The mentorship helped her grow comfortable performing in front of others, and by 17, she was landing paid gigs.

When Gendron first started making music, she didn’t fully know who she was, something she says shaped her early sound without her realizing it. That’s changed over time. Her music now draws from self-discovery, nature, and Indigenous perspectives. It reflects a clearer sense of identity than she had when she first started.

Her influences span genres, from pop and alternative rock to local Alberta acts. Christina Grimmie, Avril Lavigne, Radiohead, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, and Paramore all shaped her sound, and she points to Edmonton-area folk duo Jed and the Valentine as musicians she admires, both for their artistry and for how they’ve built their careers.

One of the biggest challenges, she says, is the vulnerability that comes with sharing personal experiences through music.

“There’s so much vulnerability in sharing the stuff that you write about,” she said. “It opens up the door for so many different perspectives on what you’re writing about.”

Despite those challenges, songwriting remains at the centre of her life.

“I just haven’t stopped writing,” she said. “No matter how my career goes, writing is such a thing for me.”

That dedication is now fueling her next chapter. Gendron is preparing to release new music and hopes to launch an EP in the coming year.

Additionally, in 2023, Gendron auditioned for The Gift, a reality show filmed in Alberta that puts 12 creatively gifted cast members through a series of challenges for a chance at a $100,000 grant from arts patron Therese “Tag” Goulet. She expected a small project and didn’t think much would come of it. More than 100 people auditioned; Gendron was chosen as one of three singer-songwriters on a cast that also included a comedian and a tattoo artist, among other disciplines.

The cast spent 10 days together at a secluded hotel, filming throughout the day. Gendron says she loved the experience, though her anxiety would surface once the cameras stopped rolling. Some nights she’d wake around 2 a.m. and need to walk it off before going back to sleep.

The show premiered its first two episodes earlier this year, three years after filming wrapped, complete with a red carpet. “They put a lot of work into it,” Gendron said. “It looks great.”

Gendron has two performances lined up in mid-July. On July 18, she’ll play a live set at Western Varieties in Edmonton as part of the venue’s Tea & Bannock series, featuring live music alongside complimentary tea and bannock. She’s also part of Zoobrew, the Edmonton Valley Zoo’s after-hours summer fundraiser, running July 18 to 21, where visitors can wander the zoo’s exhibits after dark while sampling drinks from local breweries and distilleries.

Lastly, when asked what advice she’d offer others, Gendron kept it simple. “Find stuff that fuels your soul,” she said. “Find the natural ways to get dopamine. Go outside and live your life in a way that complements who you are.”

For Gendron, that path continues to lead back to music, a lifelong companion in her ongoing journey of self-discovery, creativity and connection.

Click here for a sample of her music and for upcoming performances.