Alberta Native News – Digital Edition – September 2024

October 8, 2024

Click here to view Alberta Native News -Digital Edition – September 2024

Cover Art: “Fall Battle” by Anthony Antoine

Featuring Art by Bill Roy, Linus Woods, and Anthony Antoine available from Wakina Gallery:

“Fall Battle” by Anthony Antoine – Page 1

“Buttercups” by Linus Woods – Page 2

“Run Run Run” by Bill Roy – Page 4

“The Melting of 2024” by Anthony Antoine – Page 6

“Looking for Aurora” by Anthony Antoine – Page 6

“Walrus” by Anthony Antoine – Page 6

“Mother and Child” by Bill Roy – Page 7

“Baby Catcher” by Bill Roy – Page 10

 

 

