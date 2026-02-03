Click here to read Alberta Native News – Digital Edition – January 2026
Featuring the following artwork for sale via Wakina Gallery:
The Great Encounter – Original Illustration by Christopher Chambaud
ANZAC Wolf Grabbing Some Zees – Original Acrylic Painting by Linus Woods
Carberry Wolf – Original Acrylic Painting by Linus Woods
Eagle – Original Soapstone Carving by Leo Arcand
Polar Reflection – Original Soapstone Carving by Anthony Antoine
