Click here to reach Alberta Native News – Digital Edition – January 2025
Featuring the following art available for purchase from Wakina Gallery:
Raven and the Moon – Original Painting by Bill Roy
The Feathers have Eyes – Original Illustration by Bill Roy
Inukpasuk-juk – Original Illustration by Bill Roy
Feather Chase – Original Illustration by Bill Roy
In the Paw – Original Illustration by Bill Roy
Ghost – Original Illustration by Bill Roy
Bunny – Original Illustration by Bill Roy
