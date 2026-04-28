Aksis: On building economic space and Indigenous prosperity in Edmonton

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – In Alberta’s growing urban Indigenous economy, prosperity is no longer just about access to opportunity – it is about building the systems, governance, and economic space necessary for Indigenous people to fully participate and lead.

At the centre of that work is Aksis Indigenous Business and Professional Association, serving the greater Edmonton area through Indigenous-led economic development, professional advancement, and policy advocacy.

Leading the organization are co-executive directors Marnie Suitor and Shelly Mandeville, two accomplished Indigenous women whose combined leadership reflects both grassroots entrepreneurial experience and strategic systems thinking.

Marnie Suitor: Building Economic Participation Through Access and Equity

Marnie Suitor has been involved with Aksis for approximately 14 years and served in multiple roles before becoming co-executive director two years ago. Her work focuses on Indigenous prosperity through economic development and professional growth.

“The easiest way to explain Aksis is that we are an organization focused on Indigenous prosperity in the economic development space,” said Suitor. “Our role is to create safe spaces for non-Indigenous businesses and professionals to learn and share, alongside our members, while increasing their capacity to participate in the economy.”

Suitor explained that Aksis was established in 2009 after leaders identified major gaps in Indigenous economic development supports across Alberta, particularly during work connected to the Wicihitowin Circle of Shared Responsibility Society.

“There was a clear lack of focus on Indigenous economic development and on building the skills of professionals working in business fields,” Suitor said.

She noted that a group of Edmonton leaders conducted focus groups to understand the issue more clearly.

“They held a number of focus groups to determine the need and quantify the opportunities,” she said. “From that work, the organization was formed with support from the City of Edmonton.”

Suitor emphasized that urban migration has created new realities for Indigenous people seeking economic opportunity.

“There is a significant migration of Indigenous people into larger urban centres,” Suitor said. “In that transition, many can feel disconnected or unsure of where they fit, and that is where Aksis plays a role.”

She said Aksis responds by creating pathways through education, networking, and advocacy.

“Aksis is working on a number of fronts,” Suitor said. “We provide opportunities for members to access information that helps move their businesses forward. There are also many networking opportunities.”

She added that policy advocacy remains a major part of the organization’s work.

“We sit at policy and discussion tables where decisions are being made that impact Indigenous communities within urban settings, and we consistently advocate for equity and fairness,” Suitor said.

Governance, she said, is equally important. Aksis remains Indigenous-led and governed, with a nine-member board, eight of whom are Indigenous, ensuring Indigenous voices remain central to decision-making.

Shelly Mandeville: Addressing Structural Gaps in Urban Indigenous Economies

Shelly Mandeville, co-executive director of Aksis and an award-winning Indigenous entrepreneur, brings a complementary focus to the organization – one rooted in systems change, policy reform, and urban Indigenous economic realities.

She points to a major disconnect in how economic development is structured in Alberta.

“We have a growing population of Indigenous professionals and entrepreneurs in cities, but the systems that support economic development were not designed with them in mind,” said Mandeville. “What we are seeing is not a lack of participation – it’s a lack of alignment.”

Aksis is not simply a service provider, she explained, it functions as infrastructure.

“We are not a program delivery organization in the traditional sense,” Mandeville said. “We function as connective tissue, linking Indigenous professionals, entrepreneurs, and opportunities within the broader economy. That kind of relational infrastructure is often invisible in conventional models, but it is essential to how Indigenous economies actually function.”

She said one of the biggest barriers is the lack of accurate and meaningful data around urban Indigenous economic participation.

“There are valid concerns around data sovereignty and trust, given how Indigenous data has been used historically,” Mandeville said. “At the same time, much of the data that does exist tends to focus on deficits – education gaps, employment gaps – without equally capturing success, like business growth, revenue generation, and participation in the economy.”

Without that full picture, she said, effective policy and investment strategies become difficult to build.

Systemic Barriers and the “Brick Wall”

Suitor said long-term prosperity depends on both education and economic participation.

“At Aksis, we believe the way out of poverty is through economic development and education,” Suitor said. “These allow Indigenous businesses and owners to earn a living, pay taxes, and fully participate in society.”

She referenced the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), Section 35 of the Constitution, and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 Calls to Action as commitments that still require meaningful implementation.

“There needs to be a genuine interest in improving the prosperity of the Indigenous community,” she said. “Not just at the policy level, but in how those policies are implemented.”

She described colonial systems as an ongoing “brick wall” of barriers.

“It’s not about capability – it’s about the systems placed in front of them,” Suitor said.

She added that many bureaucratic changes intended to remove barriers often do the opposite.

“We talk about pulling a brick out of the wall,” she said, “but too often, policies are actually adding more bricks.”

Building the Future of Urban Indigenous Prosperity

As Alberta enters a period of major infrastructure and resource development, Mandeville says Indigenous businesses must be positioned to participate fully.

“We are entering a period where major infrastructure, resource, and supply chain projects are expanding,” Mandeville said. “The question is not whether Indigenous businesses want to participate, it’s whether the systems are in place to support their readiness and inclusion.”

She stressed that opportunity alone is not enough.

“Readiness involves access to networks, capital, information, and procurement pathways,” she said. “Without that, opportunities exist on paper, but not in practice.”

To better understand those barriers and opportunities, Aksis is now collaborating with RunWithIt Synthetics, an Indigenous-owned firm specializing in data modelling and systems analysis.

“This is about building the foundation for a more coordinated approach to urban Indigenous economic development,” Mandeville said. “We know the activity is there. What’s been missing is the structure to support it at scale.”

A Shared Vision Forward

For Suitor, the long-term goal is “for the Indigenous community to take its rightful place and be fully engaged in the economic development and career opportunities that this province holds.”

She also emphasized the importance of allies participating in the work.

“This is not just for Indigenous people – it is also for allies who are committed to this work,” Suitor said. “Through collaboration, we can achieve more together.”

For more information or to become a member, visit Aksis Indigenous Business and Professional Association.