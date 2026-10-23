AFN welcomes Alberta referendum result, highlights Treaty rights

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) has welcomed the result of Alberta’s Oct. 19 referendum, in which voters rejected a proposal to begin the process of holding a second, binding referendum on provincial separation from Canada.

In a press release issued Oct. 20 from Ottawa, National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak said the result reflected a shared commitment to Canada and the Treaty relationships between First Nations and the Crown.

“The Assembly of First Nations supports yesterday’s referendum result that so clearly rejects separation. First Nations and Albertan voters turned out in huge numbers and stood up for our shared past, present and future in Canada and rejected a divisive proposal that would bring needless upheaval, conflict and uncertainty for everyone,” Woodhouse Nepinak said.

The AFN also thanked First Nations leaders and citizens in Treaty 6, Treaty 7 and Treaty 8 territories for their efforts to educate Albertans about Treaty relationships and First Nations rights and responsibilities.

“The results of this vote speak volumes: We are stronger together,” Woodhouse Nepinak said.

The referendum asked Albertans whether the provincial government should begin the process of holding a second, binding referendum on separation. According to the AFN’s statement, a clear majority voted to remain part of Canada.

Woodhouse Nepinak said the organization’s leadership looks forward to meeting with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and other first ministers at next week’s First Nations–First Ministers’ Meeting.

The meeting is expected to provide an opportunity to reaffirm Treaty relationships and advance the implementation of First Nations rights recognized under the Constitution and international law, according to the AFN.

The organization has also invited Smith and all first ministers to participate in its Day of Ceremony on Oct. 25.

“It is time to look forward together to building prosperity and well-being for all,” Woodhouse Nepinak said.

The AFN is a national advocacy organization that works to advance the collective aspirations of First Nations individuals and communities across Canada on matters of national and international concern.