AFN National Chief Testifies at Senate Committee – Calls for First Nations Control of First Nations Citizenship

“Our people are entitled to determine who they are, and to have their entitlement to rights determined according to our laws and policies,” said National Chief Woodhouse Nepinak. “We say to the government: accept it and stop trying to achieve effective budget cuts by cutting our people and trampling on our right to self-determination.”

The Senate Committee is studying Bill S-2, an attempt by the federal government to address discrimination in the Indian Act through amendments and new registration entitlements. During her remarks, the National Chief called on Canada to stop tinkering with centuries old legislation that is inherently flawed and work to align First Nation status with Band Membership as determined by First Nations.

“Since 1985, there has been litigation and another bill to amend Indian Act registration provisions without consulting rights holders who bear the brunt of the consequences. As proposed, Bill S-2 represents another piecemeal approach to ending discrimination that has not worked – and will not work to bring justice and lasting solutions,” said the National Chief.

The Assembly of First Nations supports addressing the discrimination that Bill S-2 is intended to remedy, but the National Chief pointed to a number of specific problems with the bill. These include its failure to address First Nations self-government over citizenship, the second-generation cut-off rule and statutory funding.

“First Nations are the only people around the entire world who are legislated in this way and told who their members are or are not,” concluded the National Chief. “There is something wrong that it is 2025 and we are still having these same discussions. We need to work together to end the discrimination in the Indian Act.”

The National Chief’s testimony to committee can be found here: https://afn.bynder.com/m/4c0c34a960e0e0d5/original/25-10-01-National-Chief-APPA-S-2-Speaking-Notes_EN.pdf