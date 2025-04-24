AFN hosts Virtual Forum Series with Federal Party Leaders: Next session is April 25 with Mark Carney

Each forum will feature themes drawn directly from Prosperity for All, the AFN’s federal election priorities document. It outlines priorities where First Nations are seeking commitments in areas such as economic reconciliation, Canada-U.S. trade and border mobility, the well-being of First Nations children, families and future generations, policing, community safety, among other priorities.

“Federal elections provide an opportunity to advance our shared priority of creating prosperity for all who call these lands home,” added National Chief Woodhouse Nepinak. “Canada’s future depends on First Nations being full and equal partners in decision-making. More than $560 billion in projects are expected to launch on our traditional lands in the next decade. Those projects will only move forward with First Nations’ free, prior, and informed consent, and if the next government is ready to commit to our priorities and work with us in full partnership.”

“We’ve heard from many of our leaders that some federal parties have yet to speak directly with First Nations. These forums help open that space, but they do not replace the responsibility to engage meaningfully with First Nations across the country,” National Chief Woodhouse Nepinak concluded. “We thank those who have committed to participate, and we will continue to call on all federal party leaders to engage directly and respectfully with First Nations leading up to the election.”

Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, was featured on April 22 and Jagmeet Singh, Leader of the New Democratic Party, was featured on April 23.

The next session will feature Prime Minister Mark Carney, leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, on April 25. Separately, the AFN Quebec-Labrador is liaising directly with the Bloc Québécois.

Virtual Forum with Mark Carney, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Time: 2:00 – 3:00 pm ET

Location: Virtual by Zoom

Registration: https://meetings.afn.ca.

Registration is free and open to First Nations Chiefs, Tribal Chiefs, Grand Chiefs, Councillors, and First Nations observers.