Aboriginal Alert partners with forestry association

By Jeremy Appel, local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – An organization which seeks to establish an alert system for missing Indigenous people across the country has entered into a partnership with the Alberta Forest Products Association (AFPA).

Aboriginal Alert, an Indigenous-led non-profit that seeks to help find missing Indigenous people, is partnering with any organization that can assist it in expanding their reach.

In a statement, Aboriginal Alert CEO Dan Martel called the AFPA partnership “an important moment for our organization,” citing the collaboration as an example of AFPA’s commitment towards addressing Indigenous issues.

“Their ability to connect us with their expansive network of members will allow us to mobilize more resources towards our cause. This is about more than symbolic gestures – it’s about real, meaningful change for Aboriginal communities,” Martel noted.

AFPA CEO Jason Krips said his organization is aware of the “gravity of the crisis of missing Aboriginal peoples.”

“This partnership is a meaningful way for us to lend our support to an Aboriginal-led initiative that is tackling this issue head-on. Our hope is that by leveraging our influence and access to networks, we can help Aboriginal Alert acquire the resources needed to scale up their services,” said Krips.