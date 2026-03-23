A Drum, a Meal and a Place to be: ICAA starts Indigenous Men’s Wellness Group

By Troy Dumont, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – A Biweekly Edmonton gathering aims to ease isolation and build community among Indigenous men.

A few men who had never met before, gathered in Room 440 at the Orange Hub on March 18. At first, the room held the natural awkwardness that comes with sitting beside strangers. Still, those present were connected in quieter ways through shared Indigenous identity. There was no pressure to speak before anyone felt ready. But after food was shared and introductions were made, the room changed. The evening became a rejuvenating space, revealing a calm, welcoming, and grounded community.

The gathering was part of a new program started by the Indigenous Congress of Alberta Association (ICAA). Its work is centred on holistic wellbeing and advocacy for Indigenous peoples across Alberta. According to organizers, the program is supported through a Government of Alberta grant intended to strengthen the community. So far, the biweekly group has been serving about six to 10 people at a time, with room to grow. The space could hold roughly 20 to 25 participants, leaving plenty of room for more men to join the circle.

Edmonton is home to a large and diverse Indigenous population. The 2021 Census counted 87,605 Indigenous people in the Edmonton region. For many, the city is where they come for work, school, health care or services that are harder to access elsewhere. But moving to the city can also mean leaving behind family, friendships and the kinds of support that make difficult periods easier to carry. Research offers a clearer sense of why gatherings like this matter. A 2025 study in Wellbeing, Space and Society on a traditional drum-making program with urban Indigenous men in Manitoba found that many men living in cities lack opportunities to connect with land and culture, and that land-based programming supported relationship-building, belonging and a sense of purpose. A separate critical review in Social Science & Medicine found that urban and off-reserve Indigenous populations remain underrepresented in research on Indigenous mental health in Canada.

The Indigenous Men’s Wellness group was led by Al Crawford from Bigstone Cree Nation, who shared teachings centred on the powwow drum, known in Cree as Mistikwaskihk (Mist-a-gwas-tik). Crawford spoke about his relationship with the drum, the place pow wow has had in his life, and the opportunities it has brought him. He returned often to the importance of giving back. “This space is for those who are going through things, or finding yourself, or just need some place to be on a Wednesday. Here, you are not alone.” Crawford’s session showed how powerful connections can be, leading the way through contemporary and traditional styles into songs, Intertribal, and The Crow Hop.

For now, the group meets every second week at the Orange Hub, 10045 156 Street NW in Edmonton. What is being built there is more than a program; it is a place where men can sit down, hear teachings, reconnect to culture and be reminded that they do not have to go through hard times alone.