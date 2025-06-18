A Day of Healing, Remembrance, and Community: AFCC’s Red Dress Powwow a Resounding Success

(Calgary) – An incredible community spirit filled The Big Four Roadhouse on May 24, 2025, as the Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary (AFCC) proudly hosted its 2nd Annual MMEIP (Murdered Missing Exploited Indigenous Peoples) Red Dress Traditional Powwow. The event drew a massive turnout for a powerful day of remembrance and a profound healing ceremony.

The Red Dress Powwow serves as a vital beacon, illuminating the ongoing crisis of MMEIP. As AFCC CEO Shane Gauthier shared, “Together, we honour the lives of those who have been lost, embracing healing and unity through the vibrant expressions of our traditions.” The day featured a breathtaking Grand Entry, powerful rhythms from Host Drum the Blackfoot Drummers and Invited Drum Groups, and was skillfully guided by MCs Dr. Kent Ayoungman, Sayder Duck Chief, and Sarah Good Medicine. A moving Honorary Tribute to MMIWG2SBM included a blessing by Elder Leanne Sleigh and Special Tribute Songs by Sings Many Songs Women.

Sincere gratitude is extended to our Sponsors, esteemed Dignitaries including Mayor Gondek, Rachelle Venne (IAAW), Dr. Tyler White (FNHC/OKAKI), Karen Young (United Way), Patricia Jones (CHF), Tiffany Pompana (Inn from the Cold), Umida Sobirova (CBFY), Lindsie Bruns (The Confluence), and Lowa Beebe (NAIG 2027), our MCs, Drummers, Dancers, Vendors, and the tireless AFCC board, staff, and volunteers. Special thanks to Elders like Grandfather Clement Leather (Opening Prayer) and Grandmother Leanne Sleigh for their wisdom.

More Than an Event: AFCC’s Year-Round Commitment

While the Red Dress Powwow is a significant annual gathering, the AFCC works tirelessly year- round. Guided by “Many Nations. One Family.,” AFCC is a vital hub for connection, support, and healing in Calgary’s urban Indigenous community. Key initiatives include the Encampment Support and Transition Program (ESTP), providing essentials and culturally safe support to individuals in encampments, and the Status Card Clinic, offering crucial assistance with applications. AFCC also provides robust Elders’ Programs, housing initiatives, youth empowerment, and cultural reconnection activities.

The AFCC is deeply grateful to everyone who made the Powwow a profound success. It was an honour to gather in support of MMEIP and witness such strong community. The journey of remembrance, action, and healing is ongoing.