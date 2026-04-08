A conversation with dynamic entertainer Crystle Lightning

By Terry Lusty, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Lights! Camera! Action! Crystle Lightning has entered the room. All quiet on the set please, Annnnd . . roll ’em!

Now here’s a talent you should definitely see.

In 2023 Crystle’s company, LightningCloud, performed at Edmonton’s Expo Centre during K-Days and, honestly, people could not get enough of her live and fiery production called Bear Grease (yes, a take-off from the movie, Grease).

This dynamic entertainer is not just an actress. She’s a mom, a writer, hip-hop DJ, musician, activist and more. She originally hails from and is a First Nation member of the Enoch Cree Nation situated alongside Edmonton, Alberta. At the tender age of nine, her mom packed her down to Los Angeles where she followed her footsteps in the film industry. Her mom, Georgina, was working as an actress and filmmaker while Crystle was growing up.

Now residing back in Alberta, Crystle’s been a veritable busy-body. Her track record is already quite the read. She’s had parts in countless television productions, many big screen films and rubbed shoulders with numerous stars that grace Hollywood.

But, her true admiration is for individuals like actress Halle Berry, a person of colour who found the wherewithal to rise above and gain stardom. And Angelina Jolie, who demonstrated toughness. “She played these really tough parts; I always wanted to do that,” she explained. As a youngster, women like them lent her inspiration. So did the successful Indigenous actors, people like her own mom as well as her acting teacher, “Graham Greene, Michelle Thrush, Wes Studi, all the Indigenous actors in the industry who paved the way…actors that were before me.”

She went on to explain; “Wes Studi is a very close friend of my mom.” She even got to go to his wedding.

Then there’s Adam Beach. When he hit the big screen, all the girls in Native country went gaga over him. “My mom used to coach Adam Beach. When I was a kid, he used to come over to our house,” she stated.

Live theatre and films result in a lot of roadwork, lots of travelling. She’s been to many states and provinces. “Washington, New Mexico, California, Utah, Montana, Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Nova Scotia to British Columbia…coast to coast to coast,” she explained.

She’s performed in casinos, theatres, Native communities, she added. All over the map so to speak.

“Our best reception in Canada was Winnipeg,” she stressed, “they went crazy… that stands out.”

“The next best I’d say was Regina… and here, in Edmonton.”

She’s had roles in productions like Yellowstone, Diggstown, Outlander, and many more. Her role as Maggie Moody in Trickster won her a Canadian Screen Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series in 2021. That certainly was special.

However, she said, New York was absolutely amazing. Getting to perform in the iconic Times Square, now that was a real treat. “I’ll never forget performing on Broadway, right in the middle of Times Square!” she chirped.

When questioned about having any regrets, she said, “No, none,” Then, elaborating on her response, she said, “Everything that happens in life is supposed to happen that way. I really believe that.”

Crystle embraces the notion that “everything happens for a reason.” She further explained that when something you may wish to happen but doesn’t, it is sometimes replaced by something else that could turn out later on. Things have a way to just work themselves out. For example, “You may miss out on a (movie) role, but there are other roles,” she said. Maybe you’ll land an even better one. Now that’s what you could rightly refer to as having a positive outlook.

So, what’s happening now and more recently? Through the early part of 2026, Crystle has been keeping busy with housework in a relatively new house she took over, as well as writing material for a new production. Tentatively, the working title for it is, Rez Side Story. It’s sort of a take-off from that famous musical, West Side Story. Hey, I think that could turn out to be quite entertaining. Keep it in mind readers.

It’s always interesting to hear one’s take on balancing life and work. Often, for certain types of work and/or lifestyles, various factors interfere or cause issues. In the case of Crystle, ” We keep so busy but we’re used to that. I’m kind of used to that lifestyle.” She added, “Things are never dull or boring.”

As for wishes and dreams, Crystle says, “When you fall, get up, motor on; you’ve gotta work hard. Never lose faith or hope.”

As a parting shot, her advice is: “Your dream is not going to come knocking on your door, you’ve got to chase after it.”