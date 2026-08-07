Finding the Right Light: Edmonton Photographer Damian Abrahams Captures the Heart of Community

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Behind every photograph is a story. For Indigenous photographer and community storyteller Damian Abrahams, photography is not simply about capturing an image. It is about preserving relationships, celebrating community, and showing the world the strength and connection found within Indigenous communities.

Originally from Haida Gwaii, Abrahams has called Edmonton home for the past 20 years. While many know him for his photography, he sees his role as something broader. “I like to think of myself more as the mover than a worker, so I guess a community mover,” Abrahams said.

To Abrahams, being a community mover means helping people connect with the people and opportunities they need. “Someone who moves people in the direction that they need to go, the people that they need to see, things like that,” he said.

His approach to community is shaped by his cultural background, ceremony, and the teachings he has carried throughout his life. Abrahams said his understanding of relationships and how people interact with one another influences the way he approaches his work.

“A lot of my background, as far as culture goes, it’s bead ceremony and how people interact with each other, ceremony, and kind of look at the world, how to approach the world as well,” he said.

That approach extends into how he supports others. “If someone needs something and I can give it, then that’s what I do,” Abrahams said.

His journey into photography began through inspiration from the film The Bridges of Madison County. A scene involving a photographer searching for the right moment and the right lighting stayed with him and influenced his creative path. “That’s kind of defined who I am as a photographer, trying to find the right light,” Abrahams said.

For him, finding the right light is about more than photography techniques. It is about recognizing moments, understanding people, and capturing something genuine.

His first community event photography experience was a small powwow at a lodge. What stood out to him was the sense of connection and belonging. “It’s something that draws me to those events – how together we are as a people,” he said.

When photographing community gatherings, Abrahams said he tries to blend into the environment and capture authentic moments rather than staged images. “I try my best because I’m a pretty big guy, but I try my best to kind of blend in, try to capture the candid moments,” he said. “Less posed and more candid moments.”

Through his photography, Abrahams hopes to challenge stereotypes and create a more accurate representation of Indigenous communities. “I think for myself, I focus that it helps combat those stereotypical ideas of Indigenous people being drunk, on welfare, or poor,” he said.

Instead, he wants his photographs to show the relationships, happiness, and community connections that exist everywhere. “My aim a lot of the time is to capture the friendliness in the community and the connectedness that we have everywhere we go,” he said.

Abrahams also recognizes the responsibility that comes with photographing cultural and personal moments. Respect and consent are central to his approach. “I’m always very cognizant about, like, if we’re in a cultural situation, not to photograph the ceremony part, like the pipe ceremony or things like that,” he said.

His background in psychology has also helped him build trust with people before photographing them.“My education is in psychology, and I’ve done frontline work and worked with people in schools and everything,” Abrahams said.

He explained that building rapport and having conversations before setting up equipment helps people feel comfortable. “Finding out who they are,” he said.

For Abrahams, photography is also a way to preserve history. He pointed to Idle No More as an example of a movement that future generations can look back on and understand the strength and organization of Indigenous peoples. “When people talk about events being historic, I think about Idle No More, and it’s like, we can always look back on that,” he said.

While photography has become an important part of his identity, Abrahams said the greatest rewards are the relationships he has built in the community. “People ask me, like if I’m just walking around without a camera, ‘Oh, where’s your camera?’ That’s another layer of who I am that gets recognized,” he said.

Ultimately, Abrahams hopes his photography can help change how people see Indigenous communities. “I’m hoping that my photography has changed the perspective of the community, not only our community, but of the non-Indigenous community,” he said.

For Damian Abrahams, every photograph is an opportunity to find the right light and share the stories, strength, and spirit of the people in front of his camera.

Visit Abrahams at: Insta/yt: @indigitalmediayeg. Facebook: Indigital Media.

indigitalmedia.ca