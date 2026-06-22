5th Annual Tipi Village Returns to Ponoka Stampede Week Celebrating Culture, Connection and Reconciliation

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – The Tipi Village at the Ponoka Stampede continues to be a place where Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples come together to share culture, build relationships, and engage in learning grounded in respect and understanding.

As part of National Indigenous History Month and in the spirit of reconciliation, the Town of Ponoka is welcoming the return of the Tipi Village during Stampede Week from June 25 to 27, 2026.

The fifth annual Tipi Village will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature daily cultural programming, including a grand entry at 3 p.m. with a pow wow showcase celebrating Indigenous culture, cultural workshops featuring traditional crafts, storytelling and dance, tipi teachings, local artisans, food creators, and family-friendly activities.

The event will be located in the ball diamonds area behind the Ponoka Arena Complex, directly across from the Stampede grounds, and will be open to the public, weather permitting. Admission and parking are free.

Suzanne Life-Yeomans, organizer of the Ponoka Tipi Village, said the event continues to focus on building relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities. “Tipi Village serves as a vital space for fostering connections between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, promoting understanding and respect through various avenues,” she said.

The village provides opportunities for visitors to learn through Indigenous teachings, storytelling, dance, and cultural experiences, she added. “Tipi Village offers opportunities for visitors to immerse themselves in Indigenous cultures, traditions and teachings. This exchange can dismantle stereotypes and build empathy.”

She said the village is a collaborative effort involving the Alberta government, the Town of Ponoka, Path to Unity Ltd., and participants from Maskwacîs. “Tipi Village builds and strengthens already established connections and shows the community the beautiful culture,” she said.

Life-Yeomans said the goal is to help visitors understand reconciliation through meaningful experiences and relationships.

“When visitors go home and speak about their lived experiences at the tipi village they are helping to spread knowledge,” she said. “A lot of people still think they are not allowed to attend, but we welcome everyone to attend and share in the beauty of the culture.”

Rajan Sawhney, Alberta’s Minister of Indigenous Relations, said the Tipi Village creates an important opportunity for learning and connection.

“Tipi Village at the Ponoka Stampede creates an important space for learning, connection and respect,” Sawhney said. “It brings First Nations, Métis communities and people living in Alberta together to share cultures, stories and traditions in a welcoming, public setting.”

Sawhney said continued provincial support has helped the village grow and remain accessible. “Through continued support, Alberta’s government is helping ensure this space can grow and remain accessible,” she said. “Since 2023, Indigenous Relations has invested more than $175,000 in the Tipi Village to support planning, programming and cultural experiences that deepen understanding and help build relationships.”

She also highlighted the importance of the Tipi Village in creating space for conversations around issues impacting Indigenous communities. “The Tipi Village also creates space for important conversations, including raising awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two spirit plus people,” Sawhney said. “Sharing information in this setting helps increase understanding and encourages respectful dialogue about an issue that continues to impact families and communities across the country.”

Sawhney said events such as the Tipi Village contribute to reconciliation by creating opportunities for people to learn directly from Indigenous perspectives. “Events like this are part of meaningful, everyday reconciliation efforts,” she said. “They create opportunities for people to learn about Indigenous histories, cultures and perspectives firsthand, while supporting Indigenous-led initiatives that strengthen community pride and visibility.”

Rick Wilson, Alberta’s Minister of Mental Health and Addiction and MLA for Maskwacîs-Wetaskiwin, also recognized the importance of the Tipi Village as a place for cultural sharing.

“The Tipi Village at the Ponoka Stampede is something truly special and I’m very proud to support it,” Wilson said. “It offers a meaningful opportunity to celebrate and share Indigenous culture, traditions and stories with the broader community.”

Wilson said the village represents the cultural significance and history of Indigenous peoples in the region. “The Village is not only a beautiful feature of the Stampede grounds – it’s a powerful reminder of the deep history and cultural significance of Indigenous peoples in this region and it plays an important role in bringing people together in a spirit of respect and understanding,” he said.

Ponoka Mayor Kevin Ferguson said the return of the Tipi Village is an opportunity for the community to celebrate Indigenous culture during one of the town’s largest events.

“The Town of Ponoka is excited that the Tipi Village event will be returning to our community during Stampede week again this year,” Ferguson said. “It’s a great way to experience the Ponoka Stampede and celebrate Indigenous culture with our friends and neighbours.”

The Tipi Village continues to serve as a gathering place where culture, education, and reconciliation come together, welcoming visitors to learn, connect, and experience Indigenous traditions.