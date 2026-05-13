3rd annual Red Dress Powwow in Calgary a ‘phenomenal’ success, says organizer

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – This year’s third annual Red Dress Powwow in Calgary saw upwards of 2,000 attendees coming and going throughout Friday May 8 at the Big Four Roadhouse.

“It was phenomenal. It was just beyond expectations. The community came out and we had amazing dancers,” said Shane Gauthier of the Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary, which organized the event.

“Next year, we’ll need a larger venue.”

The annual event, which began in 2024, is intended to honour missing, murdered and exploited Indigenous Peoples (MMEIP).

We knew that this is something that is needed yearly and throughout the year, really. When we’re looking at the impact of missing, murdered and exploited Indigenous Peoples, it’s year-round, 24/7, not just once a year. But we should always be mindful, and be thinking of them and the families and the healing and honouring them,” said Gauthier.

To organize the event, the Aboriginal Friendship Centre brought together a committee of Elders, staff and community members, who ensured that the planning process was grassroots, he added.

While the plight of MMEIP is solemn, Gauthier said that a celebratory powwow is an important part of the “healing of the community.”

From the grand entry to a video montage of MMEIP and the powwow dance itself, the purpose is “to commemorate and to honour people” so that “we don’t forget them,” he explained.

“It’s in reverence. It’s in remembrance,” said Gauthier.

The powwow included a headdress transfer ceremony for Native Women’s Association of Canada president Josie Nepinak, as well as a performance from Juno Award-winning Inuk singer Susan Aglukark, whom Gauthier described as “like a sister” to him.”

“I think we’re getting better planning-wise – the run of the show, the agenda, just streamlining everything … As you put on large events every year, it just gets more fine-tuned,” he added.

Gauthier said it’s “super important” to host powwows, which are open to anyone to attend, in urban centres like Calgary, since that’s where the majority of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people live.

“It’s a safe space for all people to come together and celebrate Indigenous culture. These should happen in urban settings and on reserve,” he said. “Everywhere, we should have more of them.”

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas and provincial Indigenous Relations Minister Rajan Sawhney both attended Friday’s powwow.

“Ending violence requires more than policies; it requires community, culture and

Education,” said Sawhney in a May 8 news release.

“Events like the Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary’s 3rd Annual Red Dress Pow Wow play an important role in honouring those who are missing, supporting families and survivors, raising awareness and helping build safer futures for Indigenous women, girls and two spirit plus people.”