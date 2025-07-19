2025 Alberta Indigenous Games Are Set to Inspire Thousands: August 7 – 16

by Kinnukana

(ANNews) – This August, the 2025 Alberta Indigenous Games (AIG) returns to Edmonton once again for what promises to be the most powerful, inspiring, and unforgettable Games yet. From August 7 to 16, 2025 thousands of Indigenous youth from across Alberta and beyond will gather to compete, connect, and celebrate who they are on the field, in the circle, and in their communities.

What started in 2011 with just three hundred athletes has exploded into the largest Indigenous summer sporting event in North America. In 2024, the Games welcomed over six thousand athletes, representing more than five hundred teams, and one hundred and thirty five volleyball teams alone, with ten percent of participants traveling from out of province, including from Ontario, Saskatchewan, Nunavut, and even as far as the United States.

The Alberta Indigenous Games are more than a sports event. They are a place where Indigenous youth come to find their strength, their community, and their culture. It is an event where sport meets spirit and healing happens through laughter, competition, ceremony, and togetherness.

Athletes will compete in a total of eighteen sports ranging from lacrosse, volleyball, soccer, and baseball to skateboarding, canoe/kayak, and the culturally significant Tipi Raising event. For many youth, these Games are their first chance to play in a large-scale competition on a level playing field where they are celebrated and supported not just as athletes, but as future leaders.

What makes the AIG truly special is the deep cultural integration. Tipis are placed outside every venue, offering youth and coaches a place for rest, reflection, and ceremony. Elders and Knowledge Keepers are on site, offering guidance, smudging, and connection to traditional teachings. The sound of drums, the sight of youth dancing, and the voices of community coming together give the Games a powerful heartbeat unlike any other event in Canada.

One 2024 scholarship recipient reflected, “…These games are more than just an event—they’re a transformative journey that brings balance to every aspect of my life, nurturing me in mind, body, heart, and spirit.” Another shared, “…It means so much to me to take this opportunity, an opportunity my ancestors never got and something I’m sure they never thought would happen. “I also feel so blessed to have an amazing group of people who organize an event this big for native kids to get opportunities they would never get from only being seen in their reserves, they give kids an opportunity to be seen and have equal chances as non native kids.”” (“Alberta Indigenous Games : Website by RAMP InterActive”).

The AIG also empowers through education. In 2024, thirty graduating youth who were enrolled in post-secondary or trades programs received scholarships to support their academic journey. This is just one of the many ways the Games continue to invest in the future of Indigenous youth.

Behind the scenes, the Alberta Indigenous Games are led by Edmonton Native Ball Association (ENBA) Sports, a passionate, dedicated group who live and breathe the mission: “Reclaiming Our Indigenous Youth.” Every year, they work tirelessly to ensure the Games are a space of safety, strength, and celebration. With over four hundred volunteers expected for 2025, the Games truly are a grassroots effort powered by the love of community. The ENBA also continues to build upon the many amazing partnerships that they have established to support athletes, coaches and their families.

From the moment the opening ceremonies begin to the fireworks at the final night, the Alberta Indigenous Games are a vibrant, life-changing experience for everyone involved. Whether you are an athlete, coach, Elder, volunteer, or spectator, everyone is part of something bigger.

Attend this amazing event in Edmonton this August to see the ten days of competition, culture, and connection. Witness the future of Indigenous excellence, and help uplift the next generation of leaders, athletes, and changemakers. Everyone is welcome to the event.

Kinnukana is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter