Update on Day Scholar Class Action

(March, 2017) – The Representative Plaintiffs in the Day Scholars Class Action anticipate a busy few months ahead as discussions with Canada’s Ministerial Special Representative, Tom Isaac move into high gear. Following Mr. Isaac’s appointment by the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister for Indigenous Affairs, the two sides have held preliminary meetings to help Mr. Isaac understand the depth of the impact of attendance at Residential Schools by the Day Scholars. Meeting dates through the next several months have now been scheduled in attempt to move this matter forward.

Launched in 2012 by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc and shíshálh Indian Bands, who were joined by the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee), the Day Scholars Class Action lawsuit seeks compensation on behalf of all Aboriginal Canadians who attended an Indian Residential School, but who did not sleep there. The case also seeks declarations regarding Canada’s role in the failure to protect Aboriginal language and culture, and looks for compensation for the children of survivors, and the bands to which survivors belong.

The Plaintiffs remain committed to a fair outcome for all survivors, their children and their bands, and will work hard to ensure that the voices of all those who attended the Indian Residential Schools, but who were not compensated under the Indian Residential Schools Settlement, are heard. At this time, there are no steps that class members need to take; anyone who fits the definition of a Day Scholar is automatically included in the lawsuit. Prior to any proposed settlement, the Representative Plaintiffs will be notifying the class of the terms. In addition, no settlement can be reached without Court approval. As more information becomes available, it will be shared with Aboriginal people across Canada.

For more information contact:

Jo-Anne Gottfriedson

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc

Day Scholar Co-Chair & Coordinator

200-300 Chief Alex Thomas Way

Kamloops, British Columbia

Canada V2H1Hl

Phone: 250-828-9788

Fax:250-372-8833

Email : jo-anne.gottfriedson@kib.ca