Two Status of Women grants aimed at helping youth spot abuse and supporting survivors

(January 9, 2018) – Two Status of Women grants are helping educate central Alberta youth about abuse and are supporting survivors of family violence as they heal and move forward.

The grants are being awarded to the Family Violence Action Society in Camrose and the Pembina Crisis Connection Society in Drayton Valley. Both organizations run programs aimed at ending gender-based violence, supporting survivors and helping women reach their full potential.

“All Albertans deserve to live free from violence,” stated Stephanie McLean, Alberta Minister of Status of Women (pictured above). “Violence against women and girls is a crime of power and control, often perpetrated by someone they know. These programs support survivors in their communities, and empower youth to develop healthy relationships and break the cycle of abuse.”

The Family Violence Action Society helps survivors heal and develop healthier relationships through monthly support groups. The $23,633 grant will help fund the Supporting Our Women for Healthy Futures program, which uses expressive arts groups to support teen girls and women who have experienced trauma and partner violence. The Society is partnering with Augustana Queers and Allies (AQUA), Camrose Pride, Alberta Health Services and Camrose United Church to offer the program.

“Healing from family violence can be a life-long journey,” stated Family Violence Action Society program director Sheralyn Dobos. “This funding will allow us to provide new services for teen girls beginning their healing from trauma and longer term supports for women striving to create a future free of violence for themselves and their children.”

“This grant will enable the Family Violence Action Society to help survivors of family violence to heal and end the cycle of violence through an expressive arts program,” stated MLA Bruce Hinkley (Wetaskiwin-Camrose). “The program also offers training in healthier relationship building and counselling. I am proud that our government recognizes the need for positive intervention by supporting successful community programs delivered to the people in greatest need.”

In Drayton Valley, the Pembina Crisis Connection Society is using a $3,000 grant to deliver information sessions to more than 300 junior and senior high-school students. Topics include how to recognize different types of abuse, learn about the cycle of abuse and dating violence, and how to get help. The sessions will take an intersectional approach, teaching students that gender, race, sexual orientation and age all contribute to discrimination and domination that is inherent in domestic violence.

About Status of Women grants

Status of Women’s first-ever grants program funds 33 innovative projects by not-for-profit and charitable organizations for a total of $1.5 million in the 2016-17 fiscal year.

Successful grant recipients work to help women get good jobs and training, increase the number of women in leadership roles and end violence against women and girls. Other grants have funded leadership training for Indigenous women in Grande Prairie and a mentoring conference for women in Bonnyville.

Status of Women is accepting applications for 2017-18 grants until Jan. 10, 2018.