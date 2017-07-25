Three nights, seven events and 21 champions at the inaugural K-Days Rodeo

EDMONTON, AB (July 24, 2017) – Day three of the K-Days Rodeo wraps up a successful, record-tying weekend at Northlands Coliseum. All athletes, two and four-legged, put on a great show and ensured a few more fans of the sport will return for the Canadian Finals Rodeo this November. Award-winning country artist Corb Lund sang the National Anthem and got the crowd set for a great night of action. It was a memorable start to a night of jam packed, rodeo-action. The final seven athletes titled champions included:

Bareback Riding:

Winner: JR Vezain

Stock: CS D39 Make Up Face

Bull Riding:

Winner: Sage Kimzy

Stock: C5B 1102 Bid Dip

Saddlebronc Riding:

Winner: Zeke Thurston

Stock: NS 242 Get Smart

Team Roping:

Winner: Dustin Bird / Russell Cardoza

Score: 402

Tie-Down Roping:

Winner: Tuf Cooper

Score: 8.1

Steer Wrestling:

Winner: Straws Milan

Score: 2.9

Ladies Barrel Racing:

Winner: Crystal Christman

Score: 14.726

All weekend long these cowboys and cowgirls competed for a piece of the more than $400,000 prize purse and a chance to compete for national titles at the Canadian Finals Rodeo, November 8-12 at Northlands Coliseum.

For 138 years, Northlands has taken great pride in showcasing the western way of life. While rodeo comes to the campus for a few days in summer and a week in the fall it is the rich history that drives Northlands to showcase and share with its neighbours and friends. As the inaugural K-Days Rodeo comes to an end the excitement, food, rides, shows and attractions are still in full force on the K-Days grounds until July 30!