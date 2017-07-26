Spectacular K-Days Pow Wow continues tonight and tomorrow!

by John Copley

(ANNews) – Your ticket to K-Days 2017 includes Northlands’ first competition pow wow, a three day event that is embracing Indigenous dancers from across Canada and the United States as they vie for a total of $400,000 in prize money. From tiny tots to juniors, open classes and seniors this is one pow wow competition you won’t want to miss.

Hosted by the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation and Edmonton Northlands this year’s K-Days Pow Wow includes more than a thousand dancers, all of whom are performing in their favourite regalia.

The pow wow continues this evening (July 26) from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. with the finals taking place tomorrow – Thursday, July 27 – from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. The event is being held in the Expo Centre in the spacious Hall D – just steps away from the large food court.

Be sure not to miss this opportunity!!