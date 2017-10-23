‘RUMBLE: The Indians who rocked the world’ has its TV premiere on Nov 5

TORONTO (October 23, 2017) – On the heels of its award-winning festival circuit run and North American theatrical release, the critically acclaimed Canadian documentary RUMBLE: THE INDIANS WHO ROCKED THE WORLD has its world television premiere on Sunday, November 5 at 8:15 pm. ET on HBO Canada.



The film, which won the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Masterful Storytelling at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, was a double award winner at the 2017 Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival taking top honours for Best Canadian Documentary as well as the Audience Award.



Click HERE for a look at RUMBLE: THE INDIANS WHO ROCKED THE WORLD.



Many artists and musical forms played a role in the creation of rock, but one of the most influential music pieces of all time is “Rumble”, the 1958 rock power chord by Shawnee rock guitarist and singer/songwriter Link Wray. Wray, who’s heavily featured in the film, was recently nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. The first song to use distortion and feedback, it was one of the very few instrumental singles to be banned from radio for fear it would incite violence.



RUMBLE: THE INDIANS WHO ROCKED THE WORLD explores how the Native American influence is an integral part of music history, despite attempts to ban, censor, and erase Indian culture in the United States and abroad. As the film reveals, the early pioneers of the blues had Native and African American roots, and one of the first and most influential jazz singers’ voices was trained on Native American songs. As the folk rock era took hold in the 60s and 70s, Native Americans like Father of the Delta Blues Charley Patton, jazz singer Mildred Bailey, guitar wizard Jimi Hendrix, folk heroine Buffy Sainte-Marie, Robbie Robertson, Jesse Ed Davis, The Black Eyed Peas’ Taboo, and Randy Castillo (Ozzy Osbourne), helped define its evolution and made their distinctive mark on music history.



“This whole film happened because I was playing sold out arenas and stadiums with Rod Stewart….and I started to wonder why there were no other Native Americans in the biz. Then I discovered there were indeed others who, for reasons unknown to me, people didn’t know about.”

– Stevie Salas, Executive Producer