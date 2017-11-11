Premier Rachel Notley offers gratitude and remembrance to veterans

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement to mark Remembrance Day:

“Every year, Canadians pause on the 11th hour of the 11th day of November to remember the sacrifices made by our men and women in military uniform.

“A full century has passed since the end of the First World War, and we continue to reflect on the courage of those who fought so proudly and bravely. We especially remember the thousands of Albertans who answered the call to serve.

“Remembrance Day is a time to reflect on those who laid down their lives or were wounded physically or emotionally.

“Their sacrifice has been repeated through the years, as the women and men in our Armed Forces have spent countless hours away from their loved ones to serve in conflict zones and help people cope with natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

“We can never repay them all, but we can – and do – remember. And we also pause to thank those who continue to serve this great province and our country.”

The beautiful poppy accompanying this article is by westcoast Indigenous artist Andy Everson.