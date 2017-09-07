Portage welcomes award-winning alumnus to Artist in Residence role

(ANNews) – The Native Arts & Culture department at Portage College is pleased to announce the appointment of Amy Malbeuf as Artist in Residence for the 2017/18 academic year. Malbeuf is an award-winning Métis visual artist from Rich Lake, Alberta and will be sharing her knowledge, skills and experience with the art students at Portage College as well as local communities.

This is not the first residency Malbeuf has participated in. She has been chosen for many international artist residencies including at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Australia; The Banff Centre; and The Labrador Research Institute. In 2015, she was one of two Canada Council for the Arts fellows at the Santa Fe Art Institute, New Mexico.

Malbeuf is an accomplished and highly sought-out artist. Her art has been exhibited nationally and internationally at such venues as Art Mûr, Montréal; MacKenzie Art Gallery, Regina; Art Gallery of Alberta, Edmonton; and Pataka Art + Museum, Porirua, New Zealand. She is profiled in the most recent edition of Canadian Art magazine and will also be featured in an upcoming TV series Skindigenous airing on APTN in January, demonstrating traditional tattoo methods.

Currently Malbeuf is working alongside Portage College instructor Ruby Sweetman to create works of art for the Alberta Foundation for the Arts. This Commemorative Art Project tied into the College’s Museum of Aboriginal Art and Artifacts is titled ‘Hide Tanning: Tradition Inspiring the Present and Future.’

Malbeuf holds a Master of Fine Arts in Visual Art from the University of British Columbia, Okanagan and is a past graduate of the Native Arts and Culture program at Portage College. In 2016 Malbeuf received a Lieutenant Governor of Alberta Emerging Artist Award and a William and Meredith Saunderson Prize for Emerging Artists in Canada from the Hnatyshyn Foundation.

Portage College is proud to have such a distinguished alumnus back home, sharing her exceptional artwork and knowledge with our students.

To learn more about the Artist in Residence Program follow this link: http://www.portagecollege.ca/Programs/Native-Arts-and-Culture/Artist-in-Residence