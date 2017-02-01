Northern Lakes College’s Practical Nurse Program receives four year approval

(Feb.1, 2017) – Northern Lakes College’s Practical Nurse program has received a four-year approval from the College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Alberta (CLPNA), the highest attainable rating the College will approve. The approval applies to all of Northern Lakes College Practical Nurse program sites including Grande Prairie, High Level, Slave Lake and Peace River.

“The high level of standards has been developed to ensure that practical nurse graduates meet the entry-to-practice competencies which address client health care needs” said Joanne Hunter, Practical Nurse Chair. “Northern Lakes College students excel at successfully passing the national examination and score at or above provincial and national averages. This is a reflection of the thorough level of training and preparedness that NLC provides in its program development.”

CEO of the College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Alberta, Linda L. Stanger, identified three things that really stood out – the exceptional instruction provided by the nursing faculty, the collaborative nature of faculty and students, and the obvious investment that faculty has in helping students succeed. As a result, the CLPNA team had no trouble recommending the maximum four-year approval.

The Practical Nurse program at Northern Lakes College recently celebrated 35 years of providing health care education in northern Alberta. This in-demand program sees high enrollment as employment opportunities across the north are high and career growth is positive.

Graduates, upon registration with CLPNA are qualified to work in a wide range of health care facilities including acute care, continuing care, community health, and primary care. For more information on the Practical Nurse program, please visit NLC’s website at www.northernlakescollege.ca.