Northern Lakes College showcases Mobile Training Labs to Peace River Region

(ANNews) – Northern Lakes College was excited to invite members of the Peace River region to an open house for the Mobile Trades Lab, a state-of-the-art training lab that enable the College to deliver trades training to remote settings. Staff was on hand to provide a tour, answer questions and demonstrate how various pieces of equipment work. Business and industry, municipal leaders and First Nations members of the region attended the open house and were impressed with the mobile labs.

With 1500 square feet of lab space, the mobile training lab provide students with a unique opportunity to experience hands-on aspects of the various trades without having to leave their communities. NLC moved the mobile training lab to Peace River in December, 2016 and approximately 35 students from Holy Family Catholic School Division participated in this experiential learning opportunity. A customized program of trades was developed to suit their needs and students participated in the following trades training: Crane and Hoist, Basic Woodworking, Millwrighting, Basic Electrical and Heavy Equipment Technician.

Each mobile lab has its own generator and is completely self-contained, so students are able to obtain technical training and practical trades experience in communities that might not normally have access to such equipment. “The open house is a great opportunity for business leaders and community members to see just how versatile these units are” says Dean of Trades Nelson Lutz. “The mobile labs can be moved and set up in communities around the NLC service region; they provide easy access to students and reduce the barriers for those who are unable to travel for training.”

“We can’t emphasize enough the value that the mobile training labs bring to the communities Northern Lakes College serves,” says Ann Everatt, President and CEO. “We are very proud of this innovative training equipment and the career opportunities it will provide to students in remote areas. We look forward to showcasing the potential training opportunities available the Peace River region.”

Northern Lakes College is a Comprehensive Community Institution offering certificate and diploma programs in Business, Health Sciences, Human Services, Technology, Trades, University Studies and Academic Upgrading. The College collaborates with Campus Alberta partners to offer degree completion opportunities throughout its service region, including a Bachelor of Education. Northern Lakes College also provides a wide variety of certificate programs through its Continuing Education and Corporate Training Department.

For more information on NLC, please visit: northernlakescollege.ca l twitter | facebook | instagram