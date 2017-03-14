NLC Signs a Forestry Partnership with Métis Settlements General Council

(Grouard, AB) – Building on its mandate to build strong industry partnerships within its communities, Northern Lakes College is proud to announce it has recently signed a forestry partnership with Métis Settlements General Council to provide forestry training to local Métis from the four settlements of East Prairie, Gift Lake, Paddle Prairie and Peavine.

The overall objective of this partnership is to provide local Métis with well-rounded and customized training in the forest industry. Training will concentrate specifically on forest operations, environmental operations, and mill operations. Forestry is an important industry to northern Alberta’s economy and to its communities. Proper management of this resource means employment for a large number of people and a strong industry for years to come.

The three-month face-to-face training will take place in Grouard, Alberta. When students complete the training, they will be awarded a Forest Operation Metrics and Measurements Certificate that will be key in helping them gain employment in the forestry field. NLC seeks regular and ongoing engagement with business and industry and strives to help its students gain meaningful employment in the communities they have attachments to.

“The Métis Settlements General Council also cultivates economic opportunities for its settlement and its members” so the partnership with NLC is a perfect fit and will contribute to the long-term sustainability of the Métis Settlements. “I am always pleased when we can bring government and educational partners together to enhance the employability of our members,” said Gerald Cunningham, President of the Métis Settlements General Council.

“We want our people to be in the best position possible when it comes to working with industry, and ensuring they have the necessary skills to be successful in the job market is priority number one.”

Nelson Lutz, Dean of the Trades and Technology Program at NLC also recognizes the potential for those taking part in the partnership. “Employment opportunities in the region are more optimistic for those who have specific and quality educational training,” he said, “and the forest industry is one of the biggest employers in the area. I’m very pleased to be a part of this initiative.”

Partners for this forestry agreement with NLC include Woodlands Operational Learning Foundation (WOLF) and the Métis Settlement General Council. NLC is proud to be an active participant in programs that promise an enhanced quality of life for northern Alberta individuals and communities.

