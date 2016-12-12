New Indigenous member appointed to Alberta Health Services Board

(December 2016) – Alberta Health Services has recently appointed a new member to its Board – Heather Hirsch, an Indigenous woman and 19-year-veteran in frontline health care.

Last fall, when the new Alberta Health Services (AHS) Board was appointed, the government made a commitment to reach out to Indigenous communities to ensure the board is representative of Alberta’s diversity. Hirsch was appointed after a rigorous recruitment process.

“The AHS Board has been hard at work for the last year making sure our health system is meeting the growing and changing needs of Alberta families,” stated Minister of Health Sarah Hoffman. “Hirsch’s appointment means we have another competent, passionate member who will bring her perspectives as an Indigenous woman and frontline health worker to the table.”

Hirsch holds an Advanced Studies in Critical Care Nursing Level 1 certificate from Mount Royal University in Calgary and obtained her Registered Nurse diploma from Grant MacEwan College in Edmonton.

She has consulted on various Indigenous programs, including the Calgary Health Region Indigenous Health Program Southern Alberta Child and Youth Network Community. She also consulted on the curriculum regarding development and delivery of the Indigenous Nursing Program at Bow Valley College.

“I am very humbled and passionate about the Alberta Health Services Board work that lies ahead,” said Heather Hirsch about her new appointment. “I look forward to adding to the collective wisdom of the board. There is much to contribute and much to learn by bringing an Indigenous perspective. Statements about the health system made by Minister Sarah Hoffman such as “the right service, by the right professional as close to home as possible” and “patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable” are invitations I will put my head and heart to work on for all Albertans.”

“Heather is a terrific addition to our board and I look forward to the perspectives, skills and personal and professional experiences she’ll bring to our discussions,” concluded Alberta Health Services Board Chair Linda Hughes.

“AHS serves all Albertans, and our board strives to reflect and hear from our province’s unique communities and diverse voices. Heather brings an important voice to our table and will help make our health system better and more inclusive.”