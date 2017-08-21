NEB to hear oral traditional evidence on NGTL’s plans to abandon the Peace River Mainline

August 21, 2017 – Calgary – National Energy Board

The National Energy Board (NEB) will hear oral traditional evidence from two Métis Nations on how NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL)’s plans to abandon a 266 kilometre section of the Peace River Mainline could impact their communities. The hearing will begin at 9 am on August 22 at the Radisson Hotel Edmonton South and the public is welcome to attend.

The NEB will consider oral traditional evidence from Gunn Métis Local 55 (Lac Ste. Anne Métis) and the Mountain Métis Nation Association. The NEB recognizes that Indigenous peoples have an oral tradition for sharing stories, lessons, and knowledge from generation to generation. This information cannot always be shared adequately in writing yet it will make up an important component of the evidence the Hearing Panel will consider as it decides whether or not to approve the project.

NGTL applied to the NEB to abandon portions of the natural gas pipeline system in August 2016, saying it was, “not necessary to meet customers’ future natural gas transportation demands”. The company proposes to remove a nine-kilometre section of pipeline under the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Reserve Land and abandon-in-place the remaining 257 kilometres of pipeline. NGTL indicated in its application that customers would continue to receive service through interconnections to other pipelines on NGTL’s Alberta System.

Those unable to attend the oral hearing in person can access both a live audio feed and a transcript at www.neb-one.gc.ca/ngtlpeaceriver

The National Energy Board is an independent federal regulator of several parts of Canada’s energy industry. It regulates pipelines, energy development and trade in the public interest with safety as its primary concern. For more information on the NEB and its mandate, please visit www.neb-one.gc.ca