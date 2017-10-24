National Inquiry to reschedule Yellowknife hearings in January 2018

VANCOUVER BC- The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls has announced that it is moving forward with planning the Yellowknife Community Hearings in January 2018.

A statement from the National Inquiry Communication branch was issued on October 20 that read, “Our Community Relations team is engaged with the community and will coordinate with our Logistics team to determine a date that works for all those who want to participate. The Commissioners want to ensure that families in Yellowknife and throughout the Northwest Territories are given full access and support to participate in their Community Hearing.”

Meanwhile the Commissioners are scheduled to be in Membertou on the week of October 30, Edmonton on the week of November 6 and Saskatoon the week of November 20. Click here for more details.