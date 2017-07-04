Minister Carolyn Bennett commends the World Indigenous Games athletes and organizers

ERMINESKIN CREE NATION, AB, July 4, 2017 /CNW/ – The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs, issued the following statement today:

“We are set for an exciting week of sport, culture, and camaraderie with the 2017 World Indigenous Nations Games now underway. The Government of Canada is honoured to support these Games, which have attracted Indigenous athletes from all over the world. Hosted by Treaty 6 First Nations, the World Indigenous Games are also a testament to the resilience of these communities.

I would like to acknowledge Grand Chief Dr. J. Wilton Littlechild for his vision, leadership and dedication to making these games a reality. He has been a great champion for Indigenous sport and an integral part of bringing the World Indigenous Nations Games to Canada.

As outlined in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission 94 Calls to Action, sport is a powerful way to promote the health and well-being of Indigenous youth, strengthen Indigenous identity and make meaningful progress toward reconciliation. By bringing athletes Indigenous athletes together to celebrate their strength and culture, we are working together to build confidence, foster secure personal and cultural identity, promote resiliency, and create a solid foundation for communities to grow from.

Athletes know that actions backed by intention are a powerful force. You have learned what it takes to win – and also learned that even when you’ve given everything you can you cannot win every time.

You are shining examples of dignity and resilience and pride.

The World Indigenous Nations Games will be a meaningful celebration of Indigenous diversity, where cultures from around the globe unite in a spirit of hope, healing and reconciliation.”

Additional information on the World Indigenous Games can be found at www.wingames2017.com