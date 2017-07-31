K-Days Pow Wow was truly a stellar event

by John Copley

(ANNews) – The 2017 K-Days Pow Wow was held from July 25 – 27. The stellar event attracted nearly 1,000 dancers, each of whom was vying for the thousands of dollars of prize money up for grabs at Edmonton Northlands first- ever competition Pow Wow.

Hosted by the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation and Edmonton Northlands, this year’s powwow filled the Expo Centre salon (Hall D) with energetic competitors dressed in full regalia despite the 29-degree weather. A full story of the event and additional photos and video will accompany the August issue of Alberta Native News and will be posted on the website at albertanativenews.com.

According to the grape vine the event was so large and so successful that next year’s pow wow may have to be hosted in the larger Edmonton Coliseum venue.

“This is a dream come true,” noted Elder and Spiritual Adviser Francis Alexis. “We’ve waited a long time to see this type of event take place. The turnout of both dancers and spectators was fantastic and Northlands has done an exceptional job at welcoming our dancers and making everyone comfortable. We are grateful for the support we have received and would like to thank everyone who participated in any way to help make the 2017 Pow Wow the outstanding success we’ve experienced here this week.”