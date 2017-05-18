Individual applications for NIB Trust Fund education funding is now open: Deadline June 2, 2017

(Ottawa, ON) – The National Indian Brotherhood (NIB) Trust Fund has recently announced that the second round of applications are now being accepted for individuals who are planning to attend education programs aimed at healing, reconciliation and knowledge building.

The individual call for applications is currently open and the deadline is June 2 at 5:00 PM Eastern Standard Time. Click here for an application form.

All First Nation and Metis citizens over the age of 18 ad with a valid social insurance number are eligible for funding through a competitive application process. Preference will be given to former students of residential schools and their family members.

“The successful applicants will now be able to pursue a wide range of training and apprenticeship opportunities, including learning their language, and learning their ceremonies,” noted NIB Trust Chair Phil Fontaine. “These funds will be life changing for the people affected by the impacts of the Indian residential school experience.”

The NIB Trust Fund also announced the 2017-2018 successful groups and organizations that have been approved for funding for a wide variety of educational programs and initiatives aimed at supporting healing and reconciliation.

NIB Trust Fund Chair Phil Fontaine stated: “I am pleased to announce today, on behalf of the NIB Trust Fund Board of Trustees, that we approved 87 groups and organizations for funding who will deliver cultural and healing programs to community members across Canada. The NIB Trust Fund received over 200 applications from First Nation and Métis organizations, communities, cultural centers and educational institutions. These programs are aimed at revitalizing language, culture and healing and will be delivered in our communities, provincially and nationally. In addition, we are excited to announce the approval of four national programs aimed at reconciliation.”

The NIB Trust Fund allocates funds in accordance with the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement of 2007 – the largest settlement agreement in Canadian history which provided compensation to survivors for their experiences at residential school. Funds are available to First Nation and Métis individuals, governments and organizations as part of healing and reconciliation efforts.

Mr. Fontaine stated: “This is the second year that the NIB Trust Fund is providing funding to First Nation and Métis organizations, a direct result of the dedicated efforts of residential school survivors, First Nations leaders and all parties to the Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement. We thank all the groups and organizations that submitted applications and we look forward to future funding opportunities.”

For more information or to view the list of approved Groups and Organizations, please visit www.nibtrust.ca.

-30-