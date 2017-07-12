Inclusion in Canada – Theme of new Indigenous Works National Report

SASKATOON— Indigenous Works has released a new National Report on Inclusion detailing the success of companies in Canada who are creating inclusive workplaces and increasing Indigenous employment through partnership, relationships and responding to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action 92.

“There are companies who know the changing economy and reality of Canada’s workforce is reliant on building better relationships and being more inclusive with the Indigenous peoples in Canada,” says Indigenous Works President & CEO Kelly Lendsay.

“We understand the business case for Indigenous inclusion and in today’s competitive economy companies need to step up their game in innovation including their design of innovative workplace and labour market strategies. We have profiled a few of them in the National Report on Inclusion.”

The National Report profiles businesses and organizations across the country who are raising the bar on inclusive workplaces and increased employment. The report features companies who are leading practice, including testimonials, advice, tips and strategies. Additional features include a synopsis of the new Partnership Model developed by Indigenous Works, the national research study on Building Successful Indigenous Partnerships and the new Accelerate program for Employment Equity companies.

“Raising the profile of Canadian Companies who are leaders in Inclusion is necessary in today’s economy,” says Indigenous Works co-chair Pat Baxter; adding, “With so many companies who have not discovered the business case for Indigenous inclusion or are in the early stages of building relationships with Indigenous peoples, Indigenous Works builds tools and partnerships to help companies and Indigenous people be more effective.”

Indigenous Works was established in 1998 as the Aboriginal Human Resource Council. Over the past 19 years, Indigenous Works has built human resource strategies and inclusive workplaces, including the Inclusion Continuum, a 7-stage roadmap to become a workplace of choice for Indigenous people and the new Partnership Model, a 7 stage road map to become a partner of choice.

VIEW THE REPORT HERE. Indigenous Works is an ISO certified non-profit organization that helps leading Canadian companies, and Indigenous economic development corporations become employers-of-choice for Indigenous people and companies-of-choice for Indigenous partnership development. An overview of its advisory services and products is available at indigenousworks.ca. For more information, please contact Harmony Redsky, Director of Community Outreach and Strategic Initiatives at (807) 464-2929.

indigenousworks.ca