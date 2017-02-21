ICNGD Represents Canada as Emerging Leaders at Arctic Frontiers International Conference

After an exciting week of enduring Arctic storms and witnessing beautiful views, participants of the 2017 Arctic Frontiers Emerging Leaders program – successfully emerged!

This year, the International Centre for Northern Governance and Development (ICNGD) with the support from Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Norwegian Research Council sponsored two participants – Dazawray Landrie-Parker, currently enrolled in the GENI program, a Joint Master Degree between the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) and UiT The Arctic University of Norway and U of S PhD student, Joelena Leader to participate in the program.

“We are excited for the opportunity to send young leaders from Saskatchewan to the Emerging Leaders Program in Northern Norway,” explained Emmy Neuls, International Officer at ICNGD. “It gives them an important seat at the table with other emerging leaders, decision-makers, leading scientist and business innovators of the North. Furthermore, it places Northern Saskatchewan within the context of a broader circumpolar world, and provides an opportunity to showcase lessons from our own region.”

As part of Arctic Frontiers, the Emerging Leaders program consists of a blend of educational, social and cultural events that took place from January 18 to 24, 2017. Mentors from business, politics and academia accompanied participants on a journey that started in the city of Bodø in Norway, then continued onboard the Norwegian Coastal Express “Hurtigruten” and ended in Tromsø, “the gateway to the Arctic”. Participants were challenged to engage in discussions and presentations during the program. Representing 11 countries, a total of 23 Emerging Leaders participated in the program this year.

“This was truly an amazing experience,” said Landrie-Parker. “It was great to spend a week discussing Circumpolar issues with like-minded peers. Despite the diversity of backgrounds within the group, it was excellent to be able to agree on a common vision of ‘green shift’. With support from our mentors we were able to present this vision to a group of senior officials and decision makers.”

Linked to the topic of Arctic Frontiers 2017 “White Space – Blue Future” the program also included sessions covering, Politics and Security in the High North, New Conditions for Blue Growth, Technology Development and Arctic Business. The final session consisted of a workshop to develop and prepare a presentation on the week’s findings. The presentation was delivered on January 24 to conference organizers, delegates, and high senior officials including Ambassadors, Members of the Arctic Council and Parliamentary Secretaries. Mentors praised the emerging leaders for their passion of the Arctic and also for the opportunity to learn from them. Leaders formulated their presentation on the ‘green shift’ as “A transition to sustainable practices that balances sound environment and social prosperity, while prioritizing blue growth”.

“Taking part in the Arctic Frontiers Emerging Leaders program was a once in a lifetime opportunity to explore Circumpolar issues in a collaborative environment with peers and mentors who share a passion for the North,” explained Leader. “This intensive, week long learning experience provided insight into the challenges faced internationally in Circumpolar regions and an opportunity to share knowledge. It was truly a powerful experience to come together with a diverse group of people from all over the world, with different areas of expertise and knowledge from natural and social sciences, policy and industry to develop a sustainable vision for the Arctic.”

To learn more about International Opportunities in the Arctic please email ICNGD’s International Officer emmy.neuls@usask.ca.