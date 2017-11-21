Fort Edmonton Park Basks in the Glow of Public Accolades

(November 21, 2017) – Fort Edmonton Park has once again been recognized for leadership in programming. This latest accolade comes in the form of Finalist in the Governor General’s History Award for excellence in Museums: History Alive!

Two of the Park’s innovative team members, Brittany Cherwenick, Indigenous Relations Coordinator and Laura Nichol, Volunteers and Outreach Coordinator, are in Ottawa to participate in Canada’s History Forum and attend the awards presentation at Rideau Hall this week. Both individuals were instrumental in the development and deployment of the Park’s Junior Indigenous People’s Volunteer Program.

Don Cummings, Chair of the Fort Edmonton Management Company’s Board was delighted to learn of the honour, saying, “It’s a privilege for me to contribute as a volunteer to such an important and high performing cultural institution.”

Darren Dalgleish, newly appointed CEO and President of FEMCo, remarked, “This acknowledgement recognizes the high calibre of work coming out of Fort Edmonton Park. It’s an inspiring indication of the talent and effort I can expect from the team.”

The Governor General’s acknowledgement falls close on the heels of the receipt of the Alberta Museums Association’s Robert R. Janes Award for Social Responsibility, an honour accepted by Park representatives on behalf of themselves and their partners, the Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 and the Métis Nation of Alberta, at the end of August. This special award recognizes museums “that do things differently, demonstrating leadership in building museums as true community spaces affecting our environmental and social landscapes.”

(http://www.museums.ab.ca/what-we-do/awards/robert-r-janes-award-for-social-responsibility.aspx).

The Park has also been informed that they have been chosen “Winner in the Best Family Friendly Attraction” and “Winner in the Best Tourist Attraction in Edmonton” categories in Postmedia’s Reader’s Choice Awards. The results of this survey will be published later this month in the Edmonton Journal. To top it off, Fort Edmonton has just received their 5th consecutive Award of Excellence from TripAdvisor.

It’s been a banner year for Fort Edmonton Park and the future looks brighter than ever.