First Nations leader joins Alberta child intervention panel

(May 8, 2017) – Tyler White, CEO for Siksika Health Services, is joining the Ministerial Panel on Child Intervention.

The all-party panel was launched in February to explore ways to streamline Alberta’s child death review process and identify ways to strengthen and improve the child intervention system as a whole.

A past winner of the First Nations Health Manager’s Award of Excellence, White will help the panel identify ways to better support First Nations, Metis and Aboriginal families and communities, as well as strengthen the ways the government supports Indigenous children, youth and families

“It’s a tragic reality that Indigenous children are over-represented in Alberta’s child intervention system,” stated Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services.

“We can and must do better. We have heard from leaders and community members that we need to bolster First Nations perspectives on the panel. Tyler’s knowledge and experience will help the panel engage with Indigenous Albertans identify practical, concrete ways to better support First Nations children and families, and improve the lives of more than 10,000 children across Alberta.”

Upcoming meeting dates, summaries of past meetings and biographies of all panel members are available at childinterventionpanel.alberta.ca.