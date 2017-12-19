Feature artist for December 2017: Tim Mohan

(ANNews) – The cosmic art on the cover of the December 2017 issue of Alberta Native News is by the extremely eclectic and talented contemporary artist Tim Mohan; it is entitled “Electric Night.” The image portrays a vivid reindeer who is no doubt traversing the cosmos as he pulls Santa and his sleigh full of gifts for children on Christmas night. It evokes joy and magic and wonder and we are so pleased to bring it to our readers in time for the holiday season. The colours are bright, fabulous and electrifying and the planetary orbs in the sky are mystical. This cover most definitely brings a smile to every viewer and with every viewing.

Some advance viewers have gushed that this is our best cover of the year!

Mohan has been featured many times on the cover and inside the pages of Alberta Native News over the last 20 years and his covers are among the most complimented. He is a prolific artist and his art crosses as many genres as his imagination allows ranging from wildlife to Aboriginal Spiritual themes to Rock and Roll legends and environmental activism themes. Within each painting there are often hidden images so there is always something new to discover.

Self-taught and colour blind, Mohan combines photography, painting and drawing to create vibrant art that is influenced by his Native ancestry.

About his artistic process, Mohan says, “What many seem to appreci­ate in my artwork is the way multiple visual elements, derived from a variety of sources and inspirations, including my Native ancestry, wildlife and nature, are fused together into a multilayered, cohesive whole. To achieve that end result, I combine different artistic mediums, applying modern tools and techniques to the creative process.”

Mohan’s art can be found in many private and public collections. He has recently participated in solo and group exhibitions in galleries in Ontario as well as in select cities in the US. His beautiful images are also available in prints and as wearable art. Click here to view his prints and wearable art.

Mohan is also very kind hearted and generous and gives back to the community whenever possible – particularly to the Canadian Cancer Society, Ronald McDonald House, Big Brothers/Big sisters and Mothers Against Drunk Driving – all very worthy endeavours that are close to his heart.

In addition to his paintings, Mohan is also very creative and talented musically. He has published some gorgeous montages of his art synced with music. Earlier this year, he created an audio poem and video entitled, “Three Faces” that was presented at a Reconciliation Forum at “The Museum” in Kitchener. He also composed a song entitled “Hurt Atmospheric Mix” that has aired on MBC Radio Network. Tim Mohan has been featured prominently in Our Canada Magazine, click here to learn more about him and his creative process.