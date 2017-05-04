Elite Female Hockey is Hosting Bantam and Midget ID Camp in Leduc: May 26-28

(May 2017) – With its inaugural year in the rear view mirror, North Central Impact – this region’s Elite Female hockey program- is excited about becoming even stronger in the 2017-18 season. To get things rolling quickly, they will be scouting the pool of talent at their Spring ID Camp in Leduc from May 26-28.

Elite female hockey is Alberta’s bridge between recreational hockey and high performance teams. Based out of Leduc, North Central Impact (NCI) recruits bantam and midget athletes from 22 Minor Hockey Associations including Beaumont, Calmar, Camrose, Devon, Drayton Valley, Edson, Enoch, Hinton, Jasper, Leduc, Maskwacis, Millet, New Sarepta, Pembina, Rosalind, Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Thorsby, Wabamun, Warburg, Wetaskiwin, and Winfield.

A billet program supports athletes who live beyond a comfortable driving distance.

North Central Impact eagerly invites all female hockey players born 2000-2004 to attend its Spring ID Camp in the Leduc Recreation Centre from May 26-28. “Our Bantam program is the highest level of hockey for Bantam girls in Alberta. So, it is essentially a AAA team” said Curtis Ferguson, Leduc Minor Hockey Association’s new Director of Elite Female Hockey. “In female Midget hockey, there are only six AAA teams in the entire province. Our Impact Midget Elite team is essentially a AA team which is a development program for AAA.”

“The Spring ID Camp is a very important step in the process. It lets our Impact coaches get a look at the pool of talent in the region. Equally as important is the opportunity for these young ladies and their families to learn what elite hockey is all about and determine if it is a fit for them. And, they will have the advantage of feedback about skills they need to work on over the summer. Meeting the coaches and some of the other girls that will give them a sense of confidence and familiarity prior to Fall try outs” added Ferguson.

And Ferguson should know. He has been both a collegiate level player and a Coach in Alberta’s Bantam AAA and Midget AAA hockey.

“Our coach recruitment is also underway right now. We look forward to receiving applications from high caliber coaches throughout the region” added Ferguson. “Coaching elite female hockey is an excellent opportunity to get your foot in the door for high performance teams. “

Registration for Spring ID Camp is now open. Visit www.lmha.ab.ca to register. Space in the camp is limited, so registering early is strongly advised to avoid disappointment.

Coach recruitment details can also be found on www.lmha.ab.ca. Application deadline is May 5.

For more information on the North Central Impact, contact Curtis at 780-903-0383 or email elitefemale@lmha.ab.ca. Enquiries about LMHA’s female rec hockey can be directed to Amanda Cuthbert at 780-881-1000 or female@lmha.ab.ca.

To learn more about the future of female hockey in LMHA and the North Central region contact Denise Broadbent LMHA’s VP Female Hockey at vpfemale @lmha.ab.ca or 780-242-4866.