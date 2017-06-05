Edmonton Folk Music Festival announces stellar 2017 lineup – tickets are available now

June 5, 2017 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Folk Festival will return to Alberta’s capital city this summer, running from August 10 to 13 at Gallagher Park, and a stellar lineup of 2017 performers has been announced.

The four-evening event will be headlined with sets from City and Colour, the Decemberists, Leon Bridges and Brandi Carlile.

Tickets for the festival went on sale yesterday (June 4) and there was a tremendous response but all 4-day full festival passes are still available, including transferable, non-transferable, adult, youth and senior.

Thursday and Friday single-day tickets are also still available for youth, adult and senior. Saturday and Sunday single-day tickets are available for seniors only.

The Festival box office will open today at noon until 5:00, and be open 9:30 – 5:00, Monday through Friday from now on. The Festival Box Office is located at 10115 97A Avenue (main floor). Phone: 780-429-1999

Tickets are also available through Ticketmaster:

Phone: 1-855-985-5000

Outlets: www.ticketmaster.ca/retail-outlets

Online: www.ticketmaster.ca

The jam-packed roster is rounded out by a wide range of talented artists, including (in alphabetical order): 100 Mile House, Altameda, Amadou & Mariam, Amos Garrett and the House Band, Anaïs Mitchell, Anderson East, Andy Shauf, Ashley MacIsaac and Cape Breton’s Finest, Birds of Chicago, Brandi Carlile, Calum Graham, Cécile Doo-Kingué, Colleen Brown, Courtney Marie Andrews, Darlingside, Delgres, Duncan Chisholm, Dylan Menzie, Field Report, Four Men and a Dog, Foy Vance, Hiss Golden Messenger, Huun Huur Tu, Irish Mythen, the Jerry Cans, José González, Kacy & Clayton, Kat Goldman, La Santa Cecilia, Lakou Mizik, Logan Alexis Singers, Mandolin Orange, Marlon Williams & the Yarra Benders, Martin Harley, Martin Kerr, Martyn Joseph, the McCrary Sisters, McGoldrick, McCucker and Doyle, Mohsin Zaman, Mokoomba, Monkeyjunk + Paul Reddick, the Paul McKenna Band, Rhiannon Giddens, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Rodney Crowell, School of Song (Bardic Form, Mariel Buckley, Maddie Storvold, North of Here), Shakey Graves, Shovels & Rope, Solo (Le Vent du Nord, De Temps Antan), St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Steve Dawson, Sultans of String, Ten Strings and a Goat Skin, Three Women and the Truth (Eliza Gilkyson, Mary Gauthier, Lynn Miles), Tift Merrit, Tim Williams, the Unthanks, Valerie June, William Bell, William Prince and Yola Carter.

Ticket prices start at $22 for single-day passes for youth and seniors and go up to $219 for full, transferable four-day passes. Children under the age of 11 and seniors over the age of 80 can get in for free.

Find full information about the event at the official Edmonton Folk Festival website.