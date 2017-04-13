Canada 150 song includes hand drummers from Ben Calf Robe School

(April 13, 2017) – Hi everyone! The Canada 150 song that includes the talents of student singers from two Edmonton-based Catholic schools has just been released.

“We are Canada!” is an energetic, affirming, folk-rock anthem that celebrates Canada’s 150th anniversary. Built on a base of Inuit throat singing and indigenous hand drumming, that represents both Canada’s history and our nation’s goal of reconciliation, the song speaks to our values, our trials, our will to overcome and our hope for the future. The song features the talents of numerous artists including student singers from Monsignor Fee Otterson and student hand drummers from Ben Calf Robe and was co-written and produced by Edmontonians Terry Harris and Justin “Dunna” McDonough.

The song is free to download but the recording studio encourages people to make a donation to three wonderful charities, including Edmonton Catholic Schools Foundation.

To listen to the song click this link http://resonatemusic.ca/music-school/wp-content/themes/resonate/wac/we-are-canada-mix.mp3

If you are interested in being featured in the compilation video more information can be found here http://resonatemusic.ca/music-school/we-are-canada/