Bring your friends & families to K-Days – Edmonton’s biggest festival: July 21 – 30

(July 20, 2017) – “K-Days offers a bounty of excitement and fun for Albertans and visitors from all over, and is a great way to experience everything Alberta has to offer during Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation,” states Minister of Culture and Tourism Ricardo Miranda.

“As a modern festival, nearly as old as our country, K-Days celebrates Alberta’s vibrant culture and rich history. The famous K-Days Parade on July 21 begins 10 days of music concerts, shows, exhibits, powwow competitions, nightly fireworks and midway rides that everyone can enjoy.

“I applaud K-Days for embracing our diversity and for being inclusive with its program and events. I encourage everyone to get your K-Days Pride Socks at the Northlands store and wear them on Pride Day, July 28, for free admission. It is a great way to support LGBTQ programs in northern Alberta. K-Days is also hosting its second annual traditional powwow from July 25 to 27. Visitors will be able to experience one of the largest competition powwows in Canada and share in some of the important traditions of the Treaty 6 First Nations.

“The new K-Days rodeo promises foot-stomping, adrenaline-charged entertainment showcasing our western heritage to visitors from across the province and beyond.

“Thanks to the commitment of organizers, sponsors, businesses and volunteers, K-Days is an enduring and popular tourist attraction and family tradition. Since it began in 1879, K-Days has become an important contributor to our economy, generating millions of dollars in revenues and creating jobs in the province.

“Bring your friends and family to K-Days, Edmonton’s biggest summer festival.”